New Aadhar Card Centres in Guwahati, Assam: Know where it is

Guwahati in Assam is the largest city in the state and the largest metropolis located in Northeast India. This ancient port city is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. Residents of Guwahati, just like residents of all other Indian cities, need to have valid ID and address proof documents for conducting any trade, business or employment. Guwahati residents can enrol for a single ID and address proof document by visiting one of the many Aadhaar enrolment centres in Guwahati.

With the view of providing all Indian citizens, a safe, secure and inimitable identification system, the Central Government of India and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduced the Aadhaar System in 2009. The UIDAI issues each applicant with a unique 12-digit Aadhaar Number after collating demographic and biometric information. The Aadhaar Card can be used as a valid identity and address proof document all over India.

Services provided at Guwahati Aadhaar Enrolment Office

Aadhaar was introduced in India with a view to create a secure, international standard system; much like the Social Security Number system in the USA. This system captures the demographic as well as biometric information of applicants, which can be used to verify the identity in a simple, paperless method, through an authentication device. Information is collected by the UIDAI representatives personally as part of the application process.

The Government of India has made it mandatory for all Indian citizens to enrol for an Aadhaar card. Residents of Guwahati, who do not yet have an Aadhaar Card, can enrol for one by visiting one of the several Aadhaar card centres in Guwahati.

Correction of the applicant’s name

Correction of the spelling of the applicant’s name (in case of misprint)

Changing from maiden name to married name (for women)

Updating contact number(s) (in case applicants have changed their number)

Updating address (in case of changing residences or moving to a new city/part of the city)

The Aadhaar enrolment centres also provide the following services to individuals who already have their Aadhaar cards but need any modifications or changes.

As per a Government directive, it is mandatory for all Aadhaar cardholders to link their PAN Cards with Aadhaar, for the purpose of filing taxes. Every taxpayer must ensure that their Aadhaar Card and PAN cards are linked since this information must be necessarily provided while taxes are filed.

Aadhaar Card Office Address in Guwahati, Assam

Recently, a new Aadhaar enrolment centre in Guwahati, also referred to as an Aadhaar Seva Kendra was opened. The address for which is

3rd Floor, Surekha Square (Above Pantaloons)

Lachit Nagar, Ulubari

Guwahati - 781007

Assam

Name of The Registrar Name of The Agency Address of The Registrar Type of Center Central Bank of India CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA Central Bank of India, Adabari, A T Road Oja Commercial Complex, Kamrup Metro, Khanamukh, Guwahati, Assam - 781014 Permanent Central Bank of India CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA Central Bank Of India, Bhangagarh, Shaktigarh Path, Kamrup Metro, Dispur, Dispur, Guwahati, Assam - 781005 Permanent State Bank Of India State Bank of India SBIN0006196, State Bank Of India, Noonmati Branch, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Noonmati, Guwahati, Assam - 781020 Permanent State Bank Of India State Bank of India SBIN0000078, State Bank Of India, Guwahati Main Branch, Panbazar, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781001 Permanent Punjab National Bank Punjab National Bank Punjab National Bank, Fancy Bazar, HB Road, Near Shani Mandir, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Guwahati, Assam - 781001 Permanent State Bank Of India State Bank of India State Bank Of India, #221, Kamrup Metro, Bamunimaidan, Guwahati, Assam - 781021 Permanent Central Bank of India CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA Central Bank Of India, Adabari, Uja Commercial Complex, A.T.Road, Kamrup Metro, Khanamukh, Guwahati, Assam - 781014 Permanent State Bank Of India State Bank of India SBIN0001244, State Bank Of India, South Guwahati Branch, Kamrup Metro, Dispur, Ulubari, Guwahati, Assam - 781007 Permanent Syndicate Bank Syndicate Bank SYNB0007336, Syndicate Bank, MRD Road, Opposite CPWD Office, Bamunimaidan, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781021 Permanent Canara Bank CANARA BANK #35 A Panjabari, Kamrup Metro, Dispur, Khanapara, Guwahati, Assam - 781022 Permanent Allahabad Bank ALLAHABAD BANK Allahabad Bank, ALB-Darwin, Opposite Rajiv Bhavan, Christina Basti, G. S. Road, Kamrup Metro, Dispur, Guwahati, Assam - 781005 Permanent Dena Bank DENA BANK BKDN0910587, Hem Baruah Road, Panbazar, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Guwahati, Assam - 781001 Permanent State Bank Of India State Bank of India SBIN0009201, SBI ICD Amingaon, Kamrup Metro, North Guwahati, Assam - 781031 Permanent Canara Bank CANARA BANK Canara Bank, Lokhra Branch, Sawkuchi, Lokhra Road, Kamrup Metro, Sawkuchi, Guwahati, Assam - 781040 Permanent Allahabad Bank ALLAHABAD BANK Allahabad Bank, ALB-Darwin, Machkhowa, Kamrup Metro, Bharalumukh, Guwahati, Assam - 781009 Permanent HDFC Bank Limited HDFC Bank Limited HDFC0000399, HDFC Bank Ltd, Fancy Bazar Branch, Mishra Hem Baruah Road, Jail Road, Fancy Bazar, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781001 Permanent Punjab & Sind Bank Punjab & Sind Bank Punjab & Sind Bank, Rajgarh Road Branch, Kamrup Metro, Silpukhuri, Guwahati, Assam - 781003 Permanent Indiapost THE CHIEF POSTMASTER GENERAL, ASSAM CIRCLE GUWAHATI DOP, 781001, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781001 Permanent ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Ltd G S Road, ICICI bank, GS Road Branch, Bhangagarh, Kamrup Metro, Dispur, Guwahati, Assam - 781005 Permanent State Bank Of India State Bank of India SBIN0006196, State Bank Of India, Noonmati Branch, Ghy Refinery Branch, Kamrup Metro, Noonmati, Guwahati, Assam - 781020 Camp-Mode Allahabad Bank ALLAHABAD BANK Allahabad Bank, ALB-Darwin, Fancy Bazar, S S Road, Lakhtokia, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781001 Permanent Allahabad Bank ALLAHABAD BANK Allahabad Bank, ALB-Darwin, C.K. Road, Ranibari, Panbazar, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781001 Permanent Allahabad Bank ALLAHABAD BANK Allahabad Bank, ALB-Darwin, Hemlata Market, Jawahar Nagar, Basistha Chariali, PO Beltola, Kamrup Metro, Dispur, Basistha, Guwahati, Assam - 781029 Permanent Bank of India Bank of India BKID0005000 Bank Of India, Guwahati Branch, J C Das Road, Opposite Shrimanta Shankar Academy, Panbazar, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781001 Permanent Punjab & Sind Bank Punjab & Sind Bank Rajgarh, Opposite Guwahati Commerce College, Kamrup Metro, Silpukhuri, Guwahati, Assam - 781003 Permanent Bandhan Bank Ltd Bandhan Bank Ltd BDBL0001767, Bandhan Bank, Bibekananda Complex, First Floor, G S Road, Opposite Rajiv Bhavan, Bhangarh, Kamrup Metro, Dispur, Guwahati, Assam - 781005 Permanent Allahabad Bank ALLAHABAD BANK Allahabad Bank, ALB-Darwin, C.K. Road, Ranibari, Panbazar, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781001 Permanent Indiapost THE CHIEF POSTMASTER GENERAL, ASSAM CIRCLE GUWAHATI Silpukhuri, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781003 Permanent Indiapost THE CHIEF POSTMASTER GENERAL, ASSAM CIRCLE GUWAHATI Azara SO, Azara, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781017 Permanent Indiapost THE CHIEF POSTMASTER GENERAL, ASSAM CIRCLE GUWAHATI Maligaon MDG, Maligaon Railway Headquarters, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781011 Permanent Indiapost THE CHIEF POSTMASTER GENERAL, ASSAM CIRCLE GUWAHATI Guwahati University HPO, Guwahati University Campus, Khanamukh, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781014 Permanent Indiapost THE CHIEF POSTMASTER GENERAL, ASSAM CIRCLE GUWAHATI Bamunimaidan, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781021 Permanent Indiapost THE CHIEF POSTMASTER GENERAL, ASSAM CIRCLE GUWAHATI Pandu SO, Pandu, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781012 Permanent

What is the procedure for applying for Aadhaar Card in Guwahati?

Is it safe to link Bank account and PAN with Aadhaar?

How does Aadhaar differ from other Government issued identity systems?

Is it mandatory to link Aadhaar card with bank accounts?

What are the charges of enrolling for Aadhaar?

If this centre is not in your vicinity, you can visit any of these below mentioned Aadhaar card centres in Guwahati city between 9:30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on weekdays.The Aadhaar application process is rather simple. The applicant just needs to visit any of the above mentioned Aadhaar Centres in Guwahati with photocopies of ID and address proof documents for KYC (know your customer) compliance. The applicant must fill the Aadhaar application form, submit the documents and complete the application process involving biometrics capture – retina and fingerprint scanning. Once this is done, an Aadhaar representative takes a photograph of the applicant and hands over an acknowledgement slip with an enrolment number mentioned on it. The applicant can use the enrolment number to track the application status until the Aadhaar card is delivered by post.Yes, it is absolutely safe to link a bank account and PAN with Aadhaar. The bank does not share customers’ information with anyone else. When customers provide their Aadhaar Number to banks, the details are securely stored by them and not shared with any entity, including the UIDAI.Aadhaar is basically an online identity assigned to resident Indians to cover them for their entire lifetime. Through Aadhaar, an applicant’s identity can be verified online via authentication devices connecting to the UIDAI’s Central Identity Repository. This device answers the simple question “Is the person who they claim to be” with a simple “yes” or “no” answer, based on the data stored in the UIDAI system. Aadhaar’s authentication service is functional are used by several entities, for example, banks and telecom companies while opening new accounts or getting a new phone number respectively.As per a ruling passed by the Supreme Court, it is no longer mandatory to link Aadhaar card with bank accounts. Linking Aadhaar, however, can be rather advantageous to the account holder’s security since the Aadhaar system helps verify account holder’s identity and prevents money launderers or fraudsters from gaining unauthorised access to savings in bank accounts.Aadhaar is a free-of-cost service for all Indian citizens, and there are no charges for enrolling for Aadhaar. Guwahati residents just need to visit their nearest Aadhaar card office in Guwahati with the above-mentioned documents to enrol for Aadhaar.