New Aadhar Card Centres in Guwahati, Assam: Know where it is

Know more about the latest Aadhaar centre in Guwahati
Guwahati in Assam is the largest city in the state and the largest metropolis located in Northeast India. This ancient port city is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. Residents of Guwahati, just like residents of all other Indian cities, need to have valid ID and address proof documents for conducting any trade, business or employment. Guwahati residents can enrol for a single ID and address proof document by visiting one of the many Aadhaar enrolment centres in Guwahati.
With the view of providing all Indian citizens, a safe, secure and inimitable identification system, the Central Government of India and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduced the Aadhaar System in 2009. The UIDAI issues each applicant with a unique 12-digit Aadhaar Number after collating demographic and biometric information. The Aadhaar Card can be used as a valid identity and address proof document all over India.
Services provided at Guwahati Aadhaar Enrolment Office
Aadhaar was introduced in India with a view to create a secure, international standard system; much like the Social Security Number system in the USA. This system captures the demographic as well as biometric information of applicants, which can be used to verify the identity in a simple, paperless method, through an authentication device. Information is collected by the UIDAI representatives personally as part of the application process.
The Government of India has made it mandatory for all Indian citizens to enrol for an Aadhaar card. Residents of Guwahati, who do not yet have an Aadhaar Card, can enrol for one by visiting one of the several Aadhaar card centres in Guwahati.The Aadhaar enrolment centres also provide the following services to individuals who already have their Aadhaar cards but need any modifications or changes.
- Correction of the applicant’s name
- Correction of the spelling of the applicant’s name (in case of misprint)
- Changing from maiden name to married name (for women)
- Updating contact number(s) (in case applicants have changed their number)
- Updating address (in case of changing residences or moving to a new city/part of the city)
As per a Government directive, it is mandatory for all Aadhaar cardholders to link their PAN Cards with Aadhaar, for the purpose of filing taxes. Every taxpayer must ensure that their Aadhaar Card and PAN cards are linked since this information must be necessarily provided while taxes are filed.
Aadhaar Card Office Address in Guwahati, Assam
Recently, a new Aadhaar enrolment centre in Guwahati, also referred to as an Aadhaar Seva Kendra was opened. The address for which is
3rd Floor, Surekha Square (Above Pantaloons)
Lachit Nagar, Ulubari
Guwahati - 781007
AssamIf this centre is not in your vicinity, you can visit any of these below mentioned Aadhaar card centres in Guwahati city between 9:30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on weekdays.
|Name of The Registrar
|Name of The Agency
|Address of The Registrar
|Type of Center
|Central Bank of India
|CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA
|Central Bank of India, Adabari, A T Road Oja Commercial Complex, Kamrup Metro, Khanamukh, Guwahati, Assam - 781014
|Permanent
|Central Bank of India
|CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA
|Central Bank Of India, Bhangagarh, Shaktigarh Path, Kamrup Metro, Dispur, Dispur, Guwahati, Assam - 781005
|Permanent
|State Bank Of India
|State Bank of India
|SBIN0006196, State Bank Of India, Noonmati Branch, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Noonmati, Guwahati, Assam - 781020
|Permanent
|State Bank Of India
|State Bank of India
|SBIN0000078, State Bank Of India, Guwahati Main Branch, Panbazar, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781001
|Permanent
|Punjab National Bank
|Punjab National Bank
|Punjab National Bank, Fancy Bazar, HB Road, Near Shani Mandir, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Guwahati, Assam - 781001
|Permanent
|State Bank Of India
|State Bank of India
|State Bank Of India, #221, Kamrup Metro, Bamunimaidan, Guwahati, Assam - 781021
|Permanent
|Central Bank of India
|CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA
|Central Bank Of India, Adabari, Uja Commercial Complex, A.T.Road, Kamrup Metro, Khanamukh, Guwahati, Assam - 781014
|Permanent
|State Bank Of India
|State Bank of India
|SBIN0001244, State Bank Of India, South Guwahati Branch, Kamrup Metro, Dispur, Ulubari, Guwahati, Assam - 781007
|Permanent
|Syndicate Bank
|Syndicate Bank
|SYNB0007336, Syndicate Bank, MRD Road, Opposite CPWD Office, Bamunimaidan, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781021
|Permanent
|Canara Bank
|CANARA BANK
|#35 A Panjabari, Kamrup Metro, Dispur, Khanapara, Guwahati, Assam - 781022
|Permanent
|Allahabad Bank
|ALLAHABAD BANK
|Allahabad Bank, ALB-Darwin, Opposite Rajiv Bhavan, Christina Basti, G. S. Road, Kamrup Metro, Dispur, Guwahati, Assam - 781005
|Permanent
|Dena Bank
|DENA BANK
|BKDN0910587, Hem Baruah Road, Panbazar, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Guwahati, Assam - 781001
|Permanent
|State Bank Of India
|State Bank of India
|SBIN0009201, SBI ICD Amingaon, Kamrup Metro, North Guwahati, Assam - 781031
|Permanent
|Canara Bank
|CANARA BANK
|Canara Bank, Lokhra Branch, Sawkuchi, Lokhra Road, Kamrup Metro, Sawkuchi, Guwahati, Assam - 781040
|Permanent
|Allahabad Bank
|ALLAHABAD BANK
|Allahabad Bank, ALB-Darwin, Machkhowa, Kamrup Metro, Bharalumukh, Guwahati, Assam - 781009
|Permanent
|HDFC Bank Limited
|HDFC Bank Limited
|HDFC0000399, HDFC Bank Ltd, Fancy Bazar Branch, Mishra Hem Baruah Road, Jail Road, Fancy Bazar, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781001
|Permanent
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|Punjab & Sind Bank, Rajgarh Road Branch, Kamrup Metro, Silpukhuri, Guwahati, Assam - 781003
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|THE CHIEF POSTMASTER GENERAL, ASSAM CIRCLE GUWAHATI
|DOP, 781001, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781001
|Permanent
|ICICI Bank Limited
|ICICI Bank Ltd
|G S Road, ICICI bank, GS Road Branch, Bhangagarh, Kamrup Metro, Dispur, Guwahati, Assam - 781005
|Permanent
|State Bank Of India
|State Bank of India
|SBIN0006196, State Bank Of India, Noonmati Branch, Ghy Refinery Branch, Kamrup Metro, Noonmati, Guwahati, Assam - 781020
|Camp-Mode
|Allahabad Bank
|ALLAHABAD BANK
|Allahabad Bank, ALB-Darwin, Fancy Bazar, S S Road, Lakhtokia, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781001
|Permanent
|Allahabad Bank
|ALLAHABAD BANK
|Allahabad Bank, ALB-Darwin, C.K. Road, Ranibari, Panbazar, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781001
|Permanent
|Allahabad Bank
|ALLAHABAD BANK
|Allahabad Bank, ALB-Darwin, Hemlata Market, Jawahar Nagar, Basistha Chariali, PO Beltola, Kamrup Metro, Dispur, Basistha, Guwahati, Assam - 781029
|Permanent
|Bank of India
|Bank of India
|BKID0005000 Bank Of India, Guwahati Branch, J C Das Road, Opposite Shrimanta Shankar Academy, Panbazar, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781001
|Permanent
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|Rajgarh, Opposite Guwahati Commerce College, Kamrup Metro, Silpukhuri, Guwahati, Assam - 781003
|Permanent
|Bandhan Bank Ltd
|Bandhan Bank Ltd
|BDBL0001767, Bandhan Bank, Bibekananda Complex, First Floor, G S Road, Opposite Rajiv Bhavan, Bhangarh, Kamrup Metro, Dispur, Guwahati, Assam - 781005
|Permanent
|Allahabad Bank
|ALLAHABAD BANK
|Allahabad Bank, ALB-Darwin, C.K. Road, Ranibari, Panbazar, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781001
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|THE CHIEF POSTMASTER GENERAL, ASSAM CIRCLE GUWAHATI
|Silpukhuri, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781003
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|THE CHIEF POSTMASTER GENERAL, ASSAM CIRCLE GUWAHATI
|Azara SO, Azara, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781017
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|THE CHIEF POSTMASTER GENERAL, ASSAM CIRCLE GUWAHATI
|Maligaon MDG, Maligaon Railway Headquarters, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781011
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|THE CHIEF POSTMASTER GENERAL, ASSAM CIRCLE GUWAHATI
|Guwahati University HPO, Guwahati University Campus, Khanamukh, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781014
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|THE CHIEF POSTMASTER GENERAL, ASSAM CIRCLE GUWAHATI
|Bamunimaidan, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781021
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|THE CHIEF POSTMASTER GENERAL, ASSAM CIRCLE GUWAHATI
|Pandu SO, Pandu, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, Assam - 781012
|Permanent
