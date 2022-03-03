Nearly 650 Delhi residents stranded in Ukraine, help being extended to families

There were emotional goodbyes as people parted at train stations and tearful reunions as family members embraced upon reaching one of the neighboring countries that has opened their borders to refugees. (Image: AP)

Around 650 Delhi residents are still stranded in war-torn Ukraine while 215 people belonging to the national capital have been brought back so far, officials in the city government said on Thursday. Government officials said that according to a list given by the Centre, nearly 870 people of Delhi were in Ukraine.

Till Wednesday night, district authorities including district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates visited homes of over 550 students who have either been evacuated or are still stuck in Ukraine, officials said. Government officials also said that families of over 600 such students have been contacted over phone and offered the required help.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday tweeted, "The Delhi government is constantly in touch with the families of those stranded in Ukraine. Delhi government will ensure travel arrangements of Delhi residents to their homes coming from Ukraine at Hindon airport or Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Delhi government has asked district authorities to reach out to the families of students evacuated from war-hit Ukraine or those who are still stuck there to extend any help they need and assure them that all necessary steps are being taken for their welfare.

Senior government officials said that during the reach out exercise many students, who returned to their homes, hailed Indian government's efforts to bring them back to the country. They also talked about difficulties in movement within the war-hit Ukraine to reach borders, lack of coordination and their worries about their study and future, officials said.

According to government officials, there were over 870 people of Delhi in Ukraine and out of which over 215 have been brought back to the national capital through evacuation flights till Wednesday night. We are in constant touch with the families of those still stranded in Ukraine. We are providing them whatever help they need. We have put them in touch with other higher authorities engaged in the evacuation process and are also providing them with helpline numbers, a senior official of south district administration told PTI requesting anonymity.

Families of over 600 students have been contacted over phone while district teams have physically visited houses of over 550 such families whose wards are either stuck in Ukraine or have been evacuated recently, a senior government official said requesting anonymity.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday urged the central government to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine at the earliest and provide them with all help. India began evacuation of around 14,000 of its stranded citizens on February 26 after Russia's aggression against Ukraine.