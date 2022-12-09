English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Metals Rise On China Demand Expectation
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Mumbai's AQI deteriorates; Rampant construction, traffic among reasons behind rise in pollution

    The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 6.7 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 09, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Mumbai's air quality deteriorated this week as it reaches 'unhealthy' category on December 9 at 10.06 am. The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 6.7 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

    India’s financial hub’s air quality was “very poor" since the start of this week and is giving tough competition to Delhi's AQI. Several place in Mumbai recorded AQI as "poor" including Bandra East (160), Malad (182), Bhandup West (180).

    Continuous infrastructure work along with a shift in wind patterns are being attributed behind this, experts said. Heavy construction around metro lines produce significant dust in the city and is one of the biggest contributor to air pollution.

    Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital showed slight improvement on Thursday, but it was still recorded in the "poor" category while the minimum temperature settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

    Also Read | Centre's air quality panel lifts curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR under GRAP stage 3

    Related stories

    Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 10.30 am on Thursday was 262 (poor category), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

    With PTI inputs
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Air pollution #air quality #Delhi AQI #mumbai AQI
    first published: Dec 9, 2022 11:16 am