Mumbai's AQI deteriorates; Rampant construction, traffic among reasons behind rise in pollution

Mumbai's air quality deteriorated this week as it reaches 'unhealthy' category on December 9 at 10.06 am. The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 6.7 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

India’s financial hub’s air quality was “very poor" since the start of this week and is giving tough competition to Delhi's AQI. Several place in Mumbai recorded AQI as "poor" including Bandra East (160), Malad (182), Bhandup West (180).

Continuous infrastructure work along with a shift in wind patterns are being attributed behind this, experts said. Heavy construction around metro lines produce significant dust in the city and is one of the biggest contributor to air pollution.

Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital showed slight improvement on Thursday, but it was still recorded in the "poor" category while the minimum temperature settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 10.30 am on Thursday was 262 (poor category), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

With PTI inputs