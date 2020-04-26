App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Movement of workers, raw material key hurdles in restart of businesses: CII survey

The survey indicates that permits for enterprises, passes for workers and supply chain movement are the key hurdles for the industry in exit from lockdown.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Supply chain movement, permits for enterprises and passes for workers are the key hurdles for the industry to restart operations, industry body CII said in a survey. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) based its views on findings of a nation-wide survey conducted by it on 180 companies.

The survey indicates that permits for enterprises, passes for workers and supply chain movement are the key hurdles for the industry in exit from lockdown.

"For facilitating restart of economic activities, CII has suggested that in non-containment zones, businesses should be allowed to function without requirement of permits and only through intimation to local authorities. Moreover, workers can be permitted to commute on the basis of a letter issued by the employer organisation, with the facility to travel on their own vehicles," said the industry body's Director General Chandrajit Banerjee.

Close

The survey was conducted to determine the effectiveness of the exit from lockdown in specified zones and sectors, and elicited responses from across the country, covering many sectors and enterprises of all sizes.

related news

A majority of respondents stated that guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 15 and 16 April on operational zones in rural and urban areas are clearly communicated by state governments.

For sectors allowed to function, 46 per cent of the surveyed enterprises said that permits are either not provided or are delayed. However, over two-fifths of respondents received permits smoothly.

CII recommended that approvals of applications must have clear mandated deadlines with a provision for automatic permits after the specified time.

Regarding movement of workers, as many as 42 per cent of respondents in the survey stated that passes for employees are delayed or not available.

Similarly, two-thirds of those surveyed pointed out that transportation of employees between the workplace and home is an issue.

As a result, the employee strength of 58 per cent of enterprises was below 25 per cent, with less than one-tenth respondents having an employment strength of more than half. This also indicated that social distancing norms are being followed, according to the survey.

The movement of inputs and finished goods came up as another major hurdle. Only 15 per cent of the respondents answered that the movement is timely, while 39 per cent are experiencing delays and as many as 23 per cent stated that inputs are not available.

While fear of coronavirus cases impacted the opening decision of only 4 per cent of respondents, as many as 39 per cent fear that positive cases could invite criminal allegations against the business. The clarification issued by the MHA that this would not be the case would go a long way to instil confidence and encourage more businesses to open up, CII said in the report.





Catch our entire coverage on the Facebook-Jio deal here.






Also read: Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 26, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Confederation of Indian Industry #coronavirus #India #workers

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.