    Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat result of massive corruption: Delhi CM Kejriwal

    The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed Sunday evening, killing 134 people, a senior police official had said.

    PTI
    November 01, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat was a result of massive corruption and prayed for those who lost their lives in the incident.

    He also demanded that the Gujarat government should tender its resignation in the wake of such a big incident and the assembly polls be held immediately.

    "The Morbi bridge collapse was a result of massive corruption and I pray for the victims. Why was a watchmaking company which had no experience of bridge construction allowed to do so?" he said during a press conference.

    The AAP supremo also said that the BJP is struggling in Gujarat because the Aam Aadmi Party is there to challenge it in the upcoming polls.

    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #corruption #Morbi bridge collapse
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 01:17 pm
