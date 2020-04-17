Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 17

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
Today Is World Planks Day*
So let’s get it right:
* Kidding!Get motivated with this quote:
“Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn't know you left open.” - John BarrymoreShow off on your WhatsApp group
- There are these free online workshops, yo!
- The benefits of browser compartmentalisation.
- The complete guide to taking food porn pics.
- Missing office? This website reproduces those sounds.Let's get you in the work mood
You gotta feel happy with this song.Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: The world’s deadliest pandemics.
- Be productive: With this time management technique.
- Be up-to-date: Today is Jet’s 1st death anniversary.
- Be good: Donate and support these folks.Cook up a storm
Not time better than now for garlic broth.Time to wind down
- Listen: Serial, an investigative journalism podcast.
- Read: Don Delillo’s Cosmopolis. It’s fitting.
- Watch: The Dirt on Netflix.
- Think: About first 3 things you’ll do after the virus goes.
Click here to see all the previous planners
