Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 17

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Today Is World Planks Day*

So let’s get it right:

* Kidding!

“Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn't know you left open.” - John Barrymore- There are these free online workshops , yo!- The benefits of browser compartmentalisation - The complete guide to taking food porn pics.

- Missing office? This website reproduces those sounds.

You gotta feel happy with this song The world’s deadliest pandemics With this time management technique

- Be good: Donate and support these folks.

Not time better than now for garlic broth Serial, an investigative journalism podcast Don Delillo’s Cosmopolis. It’s fitting The Dirt on Netflix.

- Think: About first 3 things you’ll do after the virus goes.

