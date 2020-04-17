Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 17

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Today Is World Planks Day*

So let’s get it right:

* Kidding!

- Missing office? This website reproduces those sounds.

- Be good: Donate and support these folks.

- Think: About first 3 things you’ll do after the virus goes.

