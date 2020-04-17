App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 07:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 17

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image courtesy: Pixabay
Image courtesy: Pixabay

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day
Today Is World Planks Day*

So let’s get it right:

Close

 

related news

* Kidding!

Get motivated with this quote:

“Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn't know you left open.” - John Barrymore

Show off on your WhatsApp group
- There are these free online workshops, yo!
- The benefits of browser compartmentalisation.
- The complete guide to taking food porn pics.

- Missing office? This website reproduces those sounds.

Let's get you in the work mood

You gotta feel happy with this song.

Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: The world’s deadliest pandemics.
- Be productive: With this time management technique.
- Be up-to-date: Today is Jet’s 1st death anniversary.

- Be good: Donate and support these folks.

Cook up a storm

Not time better than now for garlic broth.

Time to wind down
- Listen: Serial, an investigative journalism podcast.
- Read: Don Delillo’s Cosmopolis. It’s fitting.
- Watch: The Dirt on Netflix.

- Think: About first 3 things you’ll do after the virus goes.  

Click here to see all the previous planners



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 07:16 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #MC Home Isolation Planner

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.