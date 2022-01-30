MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    MC Election Update Today January 30: BJP to contest on all 60 seats in Manipur, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav

    Take a quick look at all the major updates on upcoming assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)


    Jasbir Singh Khangura, former Congress MLA from Punjab, quits party

    Jasbir Singh Khangura, former MLA of the Congress party Punjab's Qila Raipur in Punjab resigned from the party on January 30.

    Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: BJP will contest on all 60 seats: Bhupender Yadav

    Bharatiya Janata Party will contest on all 60 seats in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections and form a government with more than 2/3rd majority, BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav said on January 30. (ANI)

    Close

    Related stories

    Ex-UP minister Rangnath Mishra, former SP MLA Manish Rawat join BJP

    Former Uttar Pradesh minister Rangnath Mishra joined the BJP on Saturday. Mishra was the secondary education minister from 2007-2012 in the BSP government headed by Mayawati. Former Samajwadi Party MLA Manish Rawat also joined the BJP, the saffron party said. It said Rawat joined the party for reposing faith in the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

    UP Assembly Elections 2022: Never did any good for farmers, now moving around with handful of grains: Nadda's jibe at Akhilesh Yadav

    BJP president JP Nadda launched an attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying those who never did any good for the farmers are moving around with a handful of grains making pledges. His apparent target was Yadav's 'ann sankalp' (food commitment), the Samajwadi Party's resolve for the welfare of the farmers, a crucial vote bank in the state. (PTI)

    Goa Assembly Elections 2022: TMC-MGP alliance promises resumption of mining, reservation for women in jobs & local bodies

    The Trinamool Congress and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party have released their common manifesto for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls, promising resumption of mining operations and reservation for women in jobs and local bodies in the coastal state if they come to power. The mining operations, which used to be one of the main sources of revenue for Goa, came to a halt in the state in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases. (PTI)

    Only BJP-led double-engine govt can restore Punjab’s glory: Meenakshi Lekhi

    Only a BJP-led “double-engine” dispensation can restore Punjab’s glory, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said on Saturday asserting that massive development works were carried out by the saffron party-led Union government although it is not in power in the state.

    Describing the people of Punjab as hard-working, the Union minister of state for external affairs said that if good governance is provided then the state can move on the path of progress.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assembly Elections 2022 #BJP #Congress #India #MC Election #Polutics
    first published: Jan 30, 2022 10:04 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.