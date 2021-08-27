MARKET NEWS

Marico co-founder Harsh Mariwala optimistic about economic recovery

Harsh Mariwala spelt out reasons for his belief that is increased vaccinations and high seropositivity are reasons for this belief, and added that experts told him the delta variant "could be milder"

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
The Marico co-founder urged everyone to follow safety protocols to stop mutation of the COVID-19 virus. (Image: Harsh Mariwala / Moneycontrol)

Harsh Mariwala, in a social media post said he is "more optimistic" about economic recovery from here on. The Marico co-founder said increased vaccinations and high seropositivity are reasons for this belief, and added that experts told him the delta variant "could be milder".

Nonetheless, he also urged everyone to follow safety protocols to stop mutation of the COVID-19 virus.

“From here onwards, I'm more optimistic of economic recovery because, increased vaccinations, high seropositivity rate, experts tell me that the delta variant could be milder. Regardless, we must keep following safety protocols to ensure that the virus doesn't mutate!” he tweeted.

In recent months, economic growth has shown some signs of recovery compared to the massive contraction witnessed in the first wave of COVID-19. After a 7.3 percent contraction in FY2020-21, the GDP growth is expected to pick up in the ongoing fiscal, at least by 9 percent, according to most conservative estimates.

A report by ICRA Ratings also gave a similar outlook on the economy as COVID-19 related restrictions by the states have eased. The unlocking in the country has manifested itself in improving performance across various high frequency industrial and service sector indicators, mobility and toll collections in July 2021, according to a report by ICRA Ratings.

“With the further easing of the state-wise restrictions, especially across the southern states, the roots of the economic recovery deepened in July 2021. Despite a normalising base, eight of the 15 high-frequency indicators recorded an encouraging improvement in their year-on-year (YoY) growth in July 2021,” the agency's chief economist Aditi Nayar said in a report.

The report, however, said the sequential momentum of growth eased in July 2021, after having recorded a sharp uptick in June 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)
