you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 03, 2018 07:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra to buy 225 vehicles, including bullet-proof SUV, for VIPs

The Maharashtra government has decided to buy 225 vehicles for VIPs, including a bullet-proof one costing Rs 56 lakh to be used by Union ministers while touring Naxal-infested areas including Nagpur.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Officials said that Union ministers, who enjoy Z plus category security cover, would be entitled to use the bullet-proof vehicle.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration department on February 27, the bullet-proof Toyota Fortuner will be stationed with the protocol department at Nagpur.

The GR added that M/s Streit Armoring Pvt. Ltd had been chosen as a vendor and a sum of Rs 55,86,000 approved for the vehicle's purchase.

The GR further stated that the vehicle was being purchased on the approval of the purchase committee headed by the Aditional Chief Secretary (Home).

The official informed that the committee had also approved the purchase of 225 vehicles for VVIPs, state guests and other dignitaries visiting Maharashtra.

"Out of the 225 vehicles, 22 are for the Nagpur region and this bullet-proof SUV is a part of it," the official said.

Notably, the state government had in October 2016 purchased two "distinguished visitor" cars, at a cost of Rs 40 lakh, for VIPs in Palghar district.

The purchase was criticised by the Opposition, which alleged that the government was buying it at a time when hundreds of malnourished children had lost thier lives in Palghar due to the lack of sufficient funds for their welfare.

