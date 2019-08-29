App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra: Cabinet approves policy letting MHADA take over stuck redevelopment projects

This will give MHADA the right to undertake incomplete projects as well as those projects, where developers are unable to pay rent to the residents.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In a relief to residents, the Maharashtra Cabinet on August 28 approved a policy for the redevelopment of old and cessed buildings that are left midway by developers, DNA has reported.

According to the report, this will pave way for the redevelopment of buildings in the city and address issues of the residents, who have been waiting due to stuck projects.

The report states that the government amended the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Rule, 1976, making MHADA the planning authority. Besides, the guidelines for redevelopment of old and cess buildings have also been approved.

Close

Cessed buildings are those which are over 30 years old and pay repair cess to MHADA.

related news

According to The Times of India, this effectively means that MHADA will now be empowered to sanction building permissions for cessed structures. Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had that right.

According to the DNA report, there are more than 16,000 cess buildings in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government had, in 2018, appointed an eight-member committee of legislators to give suggestions on speedy and seamless redevelopment of old buildings.

The committee had observed that in Mumbai, several developers had run away leaving the redevelopment of old buildings midway.

"We noticed that the developers undertake the redevelopment of the project, but they are not keen to complete it," Amin Patel, a Congress legislator who was a part of the committee, told the newspaper. Patel added that the developers would delay the projects deliberately and not pay regular rent reimbursements to the residents of the buildings.

"Moreover, there are some residents, who are waiting for their new houses for more than 30 years. Therefore, we wanted a government agency like MHADA to interfere if the developer failed to complete the project," Patel said.

The report states that as per the amendment, MHADA now has the right to undertake an incomplete project. It can also undertake those projects, where developers are unable to pay rent to the residents.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #MHADA

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.