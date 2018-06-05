App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madhya Pradesh activist gets 1,170 (and counting) replies to one RTI query

Gaur will continue receiving RTI replies, as ward-level offices across India are sending separate replies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

RTI activist Chandrashekar Gaur has received 1,170 replies so far to an RTI query on tax liabilities in the country, reports The Times of India.

The Neemuch-based activist had filed a query with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on February 25, requesting consolidated information on tax arrears in the country.

Gaur often receives up to 50 letters a day, and the highest number of letters in a day has been 90. Ward-level offices across India have been responding to Gaur separately.

related news

"The day I get 20 letters, the postman is happy and says, 'Aaj kam hai Sir' (Today it is less)," Gaur told Times of India, adding that signing for the letters is an exhausting process.

The RTI activist also said neighbours give him curious looks.

Gaur estimates that the tax department must have spent Rs 50,000 on sending the letters. In his online request, Gaur had specified that he would prefer online communication.

Instead of providing consolidated data as Gaur had requested, tax authorities have given ward-level information. The CBDT transferred the query to regional offices, who in turn forwarded the petition to ward-level offices.

"This is waste of public money. When I filed the query online and sought replies, there was no need for so many letters. Moreover, I had sought consolidated information and not ward or circle-level data," Gaur told the publication.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 10:04 am

tags #CBDT #India #Madhya Pradesh #RTI

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.