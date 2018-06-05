Madhya Pradesh activist gets 1,170 (and counting) replies to one RTI query

Moneycontrol News

RTI activist Chandrashekar Gaur has received 1,170 replies so far to an RTI query on tax liabilities in the country, reports The Times of India.

The Neemuch-based activist had filed a query with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on February 25, requesting consolidated information on tax arrears in the country.

Gaur often receives up to 50 letters a day, and the highest number of letters in a day has been 90. Ward-level offices across India have been responding to Gaur separately.

"The day I get 20 letters, the postman is happy and says, 'Aaj kam hai Sir' (Today it is less)," Gaur told Times of India, adding that signing for the letters is an exhausting process.

The RTI activist also said neighbours give him curious looks.

Gaur estimates that the tax department must have spent Rs 50,000 on sending the letters. In his online request, Gaur had specified that he would prefer online communication.

Instead of providing consolidated data as Gaur had requested, tax authorities have given ward-level information. The CBDT transferred the query to regional offices, who in turn forwarded the petition to ward-level offices.

"This is waste of public money. When I filed the query online and sought replies, there was no need for so many letters. Moreover, I had sought consolidated information and not ward or circle-level data," Gaur told the publication.