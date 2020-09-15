172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|lok-sabha-passes-bill-to-cut-salaries-of-mps-by-30-percent-5844121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30 percent

The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in the Lower House on Monday.

PTI

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 percent "to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic”.

The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in the Lower House on Monday.

It will replace the Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

The ordinance was cleared by the Cabinet on April 6 and promulgated the next day.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #Members of Parliament

