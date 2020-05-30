Lockdown 5.0: Here are key highlights from the government's latest order

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 30 announced the new guidelines for lockdown 5.0. In an order issued, all activities outside containment zones will be permitted.

Here are the Key highlights of Lockdown 5.0:

1. In phase one, Religious places, Hotels, Restaurants, Shopping malls to open from June 8 outside containment zones.

2. In the second phase, Schools, colleges and educational institutes will be opened after consultations with states and union territories. Based on the feedback, decision will be taken in the month of July 2020.

3. In the third phase, Dates for restarting International air travel except as permitted by MHA, Metro Rail, Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will be decided after assessing the situation.

4. Movement of individual shall remain strictly prohibited between 9.00 pm to 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities.

5. Lockdown to continue in the containment zone till June 30. The containment zones will be demarcated by district authorities.

6. States/UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.

7. There shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.

8. Persons above 65 years of age, person with co-morbidities ,pregnant women and children below 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

9. Use of Aarogya setu app advisable for employees and individuals for early identification of potential risk.

10. Under the National Directives for COVID-19 Management, wearing of face masks remains mandatory in all public places, workplaces and during transportation.

10. Large public gatherings, congregrations to remain prohibited.

11. Spiting in public places, consummation of tobacco, gutka, paan,tobacco is prohibited.

12. Work from home should be followed as far as possible.



