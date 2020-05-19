App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown 4.0 guidelines for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

No movement of vehicles, except for essential activities, will be allowed between 7 pm and 7 am

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed resumption of all industrial activities in non-containment zones in the fourth phase of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown till May 31.

In the fresh guidelines issued after the extension of lockdown, the state government said that all vegetable markets would be allowed to open from 4 am to 7 am only and retail vegetables could be sold between 6 am and 9 pm. No weekly vegetable market will be allowed in cities but, in villages, such markets are allowed with social distancing.

Restaurants will be allowed to open for home delivery but dining is not permitted, it said.

Close

Coronavirus LIVE updates

related news

Banquet halls have been permitted to open but not more than 20 people can attend a wedding, said the order.

Street vendors will be allowed to work but they need to cover their mouths and hands with masks and gloves, respectively. Also, they will be allowed to sell only in open places while maintaining social distancing.

Shop-owners and staff will have to wear masks and arrange sanitisers for customers, it said.

Night prohibitory orders will be in place in the state and no movement of vehicles, except for essential activities, will be allowed between 7 pm and 7 am.

People aged above 65 years or those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children of less than 10 years have been advised to stay home.

Also read | ICMR updates strategy, widens COVID-19 testing criteria

Three people can travel in a car, excluding children, only one person will be allowed on two-wheelers, and only three people can travel on three-wheelers, the order stated.

The state government has also decided to categorise "red", "green" and "orange" zones and containment and buffer zones within red and orange zones as per the home ministry guidelines.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 08:14 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Uttar Pradesh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre may monetise borrowings if fiscal deficit exceeds estimate: Report

Centre may monetise borrowings if fiscal deficit exceeds estimate: Report

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Coronavirus 'not a pandemic in Pakistan' says top court, ordering curbs lifted

Coronavirus 'not a pandemic in Pakistan' says top court, ordering curbs lifted

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.