Lockdown 4.0 guidelines for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed resumption of all industrial activities in non-containment zones in the fourth phase of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown till May 31.

In the fresh guidelines issued after the extension of lockdown, the state government said that all vegetable markets would be allowed to open from 4 am to 7 am only and retail vegetables could be sold between 6 am and 9 pm. No weekly vegetable market will be allowed in cities but, in villages, such markets are allowed with social distancing.

Restaurants will be allowed to open for home delivery but dining is not permitted, it said.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Banquet halls have been permitted to open but not more than 20 people can attend a wedding, said the order.

Street vendors will be allowed to work but they need to cover their mouths and hands with masks and gloves, respectively. Also, they will be allowed to sell only in open places while maintaining social distancing.

Shop-owners and staff will have to wear masks and arrange sanitisers for customers, it said.

Night prohibitory orders will be in place in the state and no movement of vehicles, except for essential activities, will be allowed between 7 pm and 7 am.

People aged above 65 years or those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children of less than 10 years have been advised to stay home.

Also read | ICMR updates strategy, widens COVID-19 testing criteria

Three people can travel in a car, excluding children, only one person will be allowed on two-wheelers, and only three people can travel on three-wheelers, the order stated.

The state government has also decided to categorise "red", "green" and "orange" zones and containment and buffer zones within red and orange zones as per the home ministry guidelines.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here





