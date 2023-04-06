Live News Today: RBI has taken a good call, says Nirmala Sitharaman on decision to keep benchmark rate unchanged

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, reports AFP.
"We have stopped Chinese from coming into Arunachal Pradesh. Our actions speak for it," saidFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
"It was Cong govt in Kerala which gave on a platter Vizhinjam port to Adani; it was not given on basis of any tender," saidFM Nirmala Sitharaman.
“RBI has taken a good call, I think,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on decision to keep benchmark rate unchanged.
“Inflation has been kept at six per cent or below,” said the Finance Ministeron price rise.
The construction of New Integrated terminal building, T-2 (Phase -1) in an area of 1,36,295 sq.m has been completed at a cost of Rs. 1260 crore which will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA.
The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam (a pattern or design drawn in front of South Indian homes), Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings.
"BJP government didn't answer on Adani issue in Parliament and diverted attention by demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology over his remarks in the UK," saidKharge.
"Budget of Rs 50 lakh crore was passed in just 12 minutes without discussion.Members of the ruling party ruling created ruckus in Parliament,"said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during joint press conference of opposition parties.
He added, "Almost 19 opposition parties raised the Adani issue, but government of the day was never ready to respond to our queries."
"Modi govt talks a lot about democracy but does not walk the talk," saidCongress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during joint press conference of opposition parties.
YES BANK today announced the appointment of Archana Shiroor as the designate Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of the Bank. She will be succeeding Anurag Adlakha, who is set to superannuate in June 2023. Shiroor is a seasoned leader with over three decades of work experience in the Human Resources (HR)domain.
Her vast experience in the banking and financial services industry and ability to drive the overall HR strategy, large scale transformation, and nurture cultural goals, makes her a valuable addition to the Bank’s leadership team.
Delhi HC issues notice in AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the Delhi excise policy case.Court to hear the case on April 20.
India has logged 5,335 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 195 days, while the active cases have increased to 25,587, according to Union health ministry data. On September 23 last year, 5,383 cases were recorded in a single day. The death toll has increased to 5,30,929 with 13 deaths -- two each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Kerala and Punjab, and seven reconciled by Kerala.
Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die on the last day of Budget session of Parliament following protest by Opposition MPs over various issues pic.twitter.com/lUUZmGpKcV— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023