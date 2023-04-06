English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    April 06, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

    Live News Today: RBI has taken a good call, says Nirmala Sitharaman on decision to keep benchmark rate unchanged

    Live News Updates: “Inflation has been kept at six per cent or below,” said the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on price rise.

    • Live News Today: RBI has taken a good call, says Nirmala Sitharaman on decision to keep benchmark rate unchanged
      Live News
      Moneycontrol.com
    • April 06, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

      News Alert

      French President Emmanuel Macron meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, reports AFP.

    • April 06, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

      News Alert

      "We have stopped Chinese from coming into Arunachal Pradesh. Our actions speak for it," saidFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • April 06, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

      Cong leader Rahul Gandhi is now becoming a "repeat offender" in terms of making baseless allegations against PM: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

      "It was Cong govt in Kerala which gave on a platter Vizhinjam port to Adani; it was not given on basis of any tender," saidFM Nirmala Sitharaman.

    • April 06, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

      News Alert

      “RBI has taken a good call, I think,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on decision to keep benchmark rate unchanged.

      “Inflation has been kept at six per cent or below,” said the Finance Ministeron price rise.

    • April 06, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

      PM Modi to inaugurate the New Integrated terminal building of of Chennai Airport on April 8

      The construction of New Integrated terminal building, T-2 (Phase -1) in an area of 1,36,295 sq.m has been completed at a cost of Rs. 1260 crore which will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA.

      The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam (a pattern or design drawn in front of South Indian homes), Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • April 06, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

      Mallikarjun Kharge at joint press conference of opposition parties

      "BJP government didn't answer on Adani issue in Parliament and diverted attention by demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology over his remarks in the UK," saidKharge.

    • April 06, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

      Opposition parties gave notices to have discussions on various issues, but time was not given to us: Kharge

      "Budget of Rs 50 lakh crore was passed in just 12 minutes without discussion.Members of the ruling party ruling created ruckus in Parliament,"said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during joint press conference of opposition parties.

      He added, "Almost 19 opposition parties raised the Adani issue, but government of the day was never ready to respond to our queries."

    • April 06, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

      News Alert

      "Modi govt talks a lot about democracy but does not walk the talk," saidCongress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during joint press conference of opposition parties.

    • April 06, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

      YES BANK appoints Archana Shiroor as designate Chief Human Resources Officer 

      YES BANK today announced the appointment of Archana Shiroor as the designate Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of the Bank. She will be succeeding Anurag Adlakha, who is set to superannuate in June 2023. Shiroor is a seasoned leader with over three decades of work experience in the Human Resources (HR)domain.

      Her vast experience in the banking and financial services industry and ability to drive the overall HR strategy, large scale transformation, and nurture cultural goals, makes her a valuable addition to the Bank’s leadership team.

    • April 06, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

      News Alert


      Delhi HC issues notice in AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the Delhi excise policy case.Court to hear the case on April 20.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • April 06, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

      India logs 5,335 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in 195 days


      India has logged 5,335 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 195 days, while the active cases have increased to 25,587, according to Union health ministry data. On September 23 last year, 5,383 cases were recorded in a single day. The death toll has increased to 5,30,929 with 13 deaths -- two each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Kerala and Punjab, and seven reconciled by Kerala.

    • April 06, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

      Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die on the last day of Budget session of Parliament 

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market