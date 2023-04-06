Cabinet approves Indian Space Policy 2023 to boost private participation

Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh announcing the approval of Indian Space Policy 2023 on April 6

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on April 6 approved the long awaited Indian Space Policy 2023.

During a cabinet briefing, Minister for State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said that the policy would enhance the role of India's space department, give a boost to research, academia, start-ups and industry.

"Industry will be feeling emboldened and enabled to have a larger participation (due to the Indian Space Polcy 2023," Singh added.

In February, Singh had informed the Parliament that space policy was in the process of securing final approval from the government.

Indian Space Association has hailed the move by the government terming it as a 'historic moment'.

Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (retd.), Director General, Indian Space Association, "It will pave the way forward with much required clarity in space reforms and augment private industry participation to drive the space economy opportunity for the country."

"We have been waiting for it for quite sometime and today's announcement has come as a pleasant surprise. We keenly await and look forward to go through the details of the policy," Bhatt added.

The space policy has been long awaited by the Indian's budding space tech ecosystem.

Earlier, Bhatt had said, "The new ‘Indian Space Policy’ followed by the Space Activity Bill will be a complete game changer which will cover upstream and downstream activities and will help formulate a vision to bolster the investment climate in the private space sector."

Meanwhile, in statement laid in the Rajya Sabha, Singh also informed that presently FDI in space sector was allowed upto 100 per cent in the area of satellites establishment and ooperations through government route only.