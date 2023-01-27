Latest News Today Live Updates: Biden administration sees India as an important partner of choice for US

January 27, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

G4 issues a statement on equitable representation and the increase in membership of the Security Council

G4 issues statement at the 1st meeting of Intergovt Negotiations on “Question of Equitable Representation on and Increase in Membership of Security Council”

"It's curious to note that membership expresses frustration on the inability of Security Council to fulfil its charter-mandated obligations and yet is prepared to sit idly by observing a complete lack of progress in a process that could help to overcome the Council’s structure deficiencies," it reads.