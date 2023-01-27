Latest News Today Live Updates: Biden administration sees India as an important partner of choice for US
Latest News Today Live Updates: National security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval is set to visit Washington DC to participate in the inaugural high-level dialogue of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET) with his counterpart, United States NSA Jake Sullivan, on January 31.
January 27, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST
G4 issues a statement on equitable representation and the increase in membership of the Security Council
G4 issues statement at the 1st meeting of Intergovt Negotiations on “Question of Equitable Representation on and Increase in Membership of Security Council”
"It's curious to note that membership expresses frustration on the inability of Security Council to fulfil its charter-mandated obligations and yet is prepared to sit idly by observing a complete lack of progress in a process that could help to overcome the Council’s structure deficiencies," it reads.
January 27, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST
IMF team to visit Pakistan by January end for talks on 9th review
The International Monetary Fund on Thursday announced that its delegation will visit cash-strapped Pakistan next week to pave the way for the release of the next tranche of its assistance package after the country has restored the market-based exchange rate.
Pakistan entered a $6 billion IMF programme during Imran Khan's government in 2019, which increased to USD 7 billion last year. The programme's ninth review is currently pending with talks being held between IMF officials and the government for the release of $1.18 billion.
According to official sources, the IMF team would be in Islamabad from January 31 to February 9 to hold talks with the officials over the implementation of the conditions attached to the assistance package.
January 27, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST
A level 2 fire breaks out in a residency tower in Mumbai
Cooling operation underway as a level 4 fire broke out in RA Residency tower, Dadar East area last night. According to BMC's statement, no injuries are reported.
BMC adds that the building's fire fighting system is not in working condition.
January 27, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 82 points or 0.45 percent.
The Nifty futures were trading around the 18,035.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Largely, stocks in Asia gained Friday, following US equities higher after a rally in tech shares helped investors shake off mixed economic data that suggested a path to a soft landing, but the risk of recession persists.
Singapore to analyse black boxes of the crashed Yeti Airlines’ flight 691
At the request of the investigation authorities in Nepal, Singapores Transport Ministry will analyse black boxes recovered from the crash site of Yeti Airlines flight 691.
Considered as Nepal’s worst air crash in 30 years, the Yeti Airlines flight 691 dived right into a gorge on its final approach to the newly opened Pokhara International Airport on January 15, killing all 72 people on board.
The Nepali investigation team will on Friday leave for Singapore with the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, according to a Washington Post report.
January 27, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST
Biden administration sees India as an important partner of choice for US
Just days before National security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval's visit to Washington DC, Biden Administration told reporters that India is an important partner of choice for the United States.
"India is an important partner of choice for the United States in a number of spaces, and that includes trade cooperation. It, of course, includes security cooperation. It also includes technological cooperation as well. I don't want to get too ahead of the process or get ahead of any specific meetings that might be coming down the pike," State Department's Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.
January 27, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order of 495 jets: Report
Air India, today, is set to seal half of an order for some 495 jets worth billions of dollars with Boeing and engine suppliers General Electric and CFM International, two industry sources told Reuters.
The new owners, Tata Group is looking to revive the airline and claw back the passengers, from rival Gulf carriers but not before it matches their quality of fleet and service.
Air India is set to place an order for 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody planes as well as some 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X on a day marking one year since Tata Group took control of the former state-run carrier.
January 27, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST
Adani Enterprises FPO set to open today; anchor book fully subscribed
Adani Enterprises is set to open its follow-on public offer for subscription today with the closing date scheduled at January 31.
The price band for the offer is Rs 3,112-3,276 per share.
With the FPO, Adani Group company is planning to raise Rs 20,000 crore, the largest ever FPO in the Indian capital markets history. The funds will be utilised for projects of the green hydrogen ecosystem; improvement works of certain existing airport facilities; and construction of greenfield expressway.
Eleven people died and 11 others were injured after 35 buildings were struck across several regions, Ukraine's emergency service said.
Meanwhile, Kremlin says promises from Ukraine’s Western allies to deliver tanks to Kyiv are evidence of their direct and growing involvement in the war.
“There are constant statements from European capitals and Washington that the sending of various weapons systems to Ukraine, including tanks, in no way signifies the involvement of these countries or the alliance in hostilities in Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“We categorically disagree with this, and in Moscow, everything that the alliance and the capitals I mentioned are doing is seen as direct involvement in the conflict. We see that this is growing,” he added.
January 27, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST
