Latest Updates Live - Top Headline on June 30: BJP Likely to Form Government in Maharashtra on July 1

Rescue operation arenunderway after a massive landslide hit the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul railway station in Noney district. (ANI)
Delhi Monsoon Update: Big relief from heat as temp drops to 27.6 D due to Heavy Rains in Delhi and NCR
- Traffic snarls at India Gate, ITO Crossing
- Massive Traffic at Patparganj, East Delhi
- Temperature Dips from 40 degrees to 27.6
Maharashtra Political Crisis | Eknath Shinde likely to return to Mumbai today
Eknath Shinde and his camp MLAs are going to stay at the Taj upon their return. The rebel Sena leader is likely to meet Devendra Fadnavis in the evening. A final decision on the issue will be taken after a meeting with CT Ravi, News18 reported.
Maharashtra Political Crisis | No discussions with BJP about Ministerial posts yet: Eknath Shinde
The rebel Shiv Sena MLA on June 30 said in a tweet,"There has been no discussion with the BJP about which and how many ministerial posts, it will happen soon. Until then, please don't believe the ministerial lists and rumors about it."
भाजपसोबत कोणती आणि किती मंत्रीपदे याबाबत अद्याप कोणतीही चर्चा झालेली नाही, लवकरच होईल. तोपर्यंत कृपया मंत्रिपदाच्या याद्या आणि याबाबत पसरलेल्या अफवा यावर विश्वास ठेवू नका.— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 30, 2022
Maharashtra Political Crisis | Maharashtra Assembly special session postponed, no Floor Test today
- Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat has informed all state MLAs that as per the Governor's orders the special session that was scheduled on Thursday will now not be convened.
- The special Assembly was scheduled today with the only agenda of a Trust Vote against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray Minister who resigned as chief minister late Wednesday evening.
- In a circular, Rajendra Bhagwat, Principal Secretary, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, informed all state MLAs that as per the Governor's orders, there's no need for a floor test now, so today's special session will not be convened. (ANI)
Sports | Wimbledon: Djokovic beats Kokkinakis; Murray suffers defeat in four-set thriller
The six-time champion Novak Djokovic produced a masterclass on the grass court on Wednesday at Wimbledon, where the top seed breezed to a second-round victory against Thanasi Kokkinakis. (ANI)
Udaipur murder | CM Gehlot to meet victim's family
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will meet family members of Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally murdered in Udaipur on Tuesday, even as the curfew continued in the city on Thursday. Mobile internet services also remained suspended. (PTI)
Bihar | Hathwa Market Catches Fire
A fire broke out in the Hathwa market located under the Pirbahore police station area, Patna. Fire tenders are present at the spot. (ANI)
World | Israeli PM Naftali Bennett announces no intention of running in upcoming election
'I wish to let you know that I do not intend to run in the upcoming election,' Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said as the country heads toward its fifth election in less than four years. (Reuters)
Active COVID-19 cases in country cross one-lakh mark
- Daily coronavirus cases in India were recorded over 18,000 after a gap of 130 days, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,34,52,164, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
- A total 18,819 new Covid cases were reported in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,25,116 with 39 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. (PTI)
Maharashtra Political Crisis | I will be going to the ED office tomorrow: Sanjay Raut
"I will be going to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office tomorrow," says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
ED had sent a second summon to Raut, asking him to appear before them on 1st July in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case. (ANI)
Maharashtra Political Crisis | "This was just a glimpse.. Mumbai Municipal Corporation is still left!" tweets BJP Mumbai.
यह तो झांकी है....— BJP Mumbai (@BJP4Mumbai) June 29, 2022
मुंबई महापालिका अभी बाकी है...!@Dev_Fadnavis @Devendra_Office @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/8BsMSBqR2W