L-G vs AAP dispute: Key takeaways from SC verdict on who's boss

In a victory for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Supreme Court on July 4 restored powers of the Delhi government and limited the authority of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

The five-judge bench that delivered the verdict was led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, D Chandrachud and A Bhushan were other Supreme Court judges on the bench.

AAP had challenged a 2016 Delhi High Court verdict making the L-G the administrative head of the state.