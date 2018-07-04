L-G vs AAP dispute: Key takeaways from SC verdict on who's boss

The AAP state government in Delhi and the Centre have been in a power struggle since the party was elected in 2015.
Moneycontrol News
In a victory for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Supreme Court on July 4 restored powers of the Delhi government and limited the authority of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G).
The five-judge bench that delivered the verdict was led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, D Chandrachud and A Bhushan were other Supreme Court judges on the bench.
AAP had challenged a 2016 Delhi High Court verdict making the L-G the administrative head of the state.
Here are the key takeaways from the verdict:
- The L-G's concurrence is not required in every decision made by the elected Delhi government.
- The state has powers in all areas, except land, public order and police.
- The LG is bound by the advice and aid of the elected council of ministers.
- The Council of ministers still need to communicate their decisions to the LG.
- The National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi does not have full statehood.
- The LG Governor must not be obstructionist.
- The state government and LG must have a healthy relationship and solve disputes amicably.
- The LG cannot act in a mechanical manner by transferring all matters to the President.
- The Supreme Court also said the real authority to make decisions lies with the elected government, and the titular head has to act on the advice of the elected officials.
- "LG is an administrative head in the limited sense, and is not a Governor." the judgment said.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 12:41 pm