App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala gold smuggling case | Customs identifies kingpin, wants passport impounded: Report

The person, hailing from Kerala's Ernakulam district, was reportedly involved in many other smuggling cases.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Customs has identified the kingpin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who was behind the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels to Kerala, The Indian Express has reported.

The report suggests that the person hailed from Ernakulam district’s Muvattupuzha and was involved in many other smuggling cases.

The first information report filed in the court reportedly lists one Faizal Fareed as an accused.

Close

The customs department has requested concerned authorities to impound passports of both Fareed and the other person, the report adds.

related news

“He was involved in the smuggling of gold worth Rs 1,200 crore in 2013 to 2015 through Kochi international airport. The gold seized from the diplomatic cargo belonged to that person, who is yet to be named in the FIR. His role came to the fore while questioning the arrested middlemen,” a person aware of the matter told the newspaper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

On July 16, top Kerala bureaucrat M Sivasankar was suspended pending inquiry in the case, days after being removed as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

An official of the UAE Consulate in Kochi, considered a key witness, also returned to his country.

The consulate official, who enjoys immunity under the Vienna Convention, reached Delhi earlier and reportedly took another flight to the UAE.

The suspension of Sivasankar, also removed as IT Secretary and is on a year's leave, was based on the report of a high-level panel headed by Chief Secretary Dr Vishwas Mehta. The panel enquired into allegations that the officer had close links with a key woman accused in the case.

On July 5, the Customs had seized gold, weighing over 30 kilograms and valued at around Rs 15 crore from diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate.

The probe into the case has been entrusted with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has booked four people -- Sarith, Suresh, Nair and Fareed -- under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Barring Fareed, others have been arrested.
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 08:33 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #UAE

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.