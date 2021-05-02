MARKET NEWS

Kerala Election Result 2021 | Nemom Assembly Constituency: Kummanam Rajasekharan leads in early postal ballot trends

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST
K Rajasekharan (Image: ANI)

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Nemom LIVE Updates: Former Meghalaya governor and senior party leader of the BJP, Kummanam Rajasekharan will be defending the BJP’s seat from V Sivankutty of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and MP K Muraleedharan of the Congress.

After a single phase of polling on April 6, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Kerala.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

The Nemom constituency was known as the ‘Gujarat of Kerala’ after the BJP won the seat back in the 2016 Assembly elections.

In 2016, The CPI(M) taunted Congress stating that the loss was due to them bringing in a weak candidate. This is one of the most talked-about seat in Kerala with Sivankutty looking to take back what they lost.

TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #BJP #Congress #CPI(M) #India #K Muraleedharan #Kerala #Kerala Election 2021 #Kummanam Rajasekharan #Politics
first published: May 2, 2021 08:54 am

