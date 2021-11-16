MARKET NEWS

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to reopen from November 17, announces Amit Shah

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 02:16 PM IST
File image: Reuters

The Union government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from November 17, Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet on November 16.

The decision shows the respect of the Narendra Modi government towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the Sikh community, Shah added.

In a tweet, Shah wrote, "In a major decision that'll benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, govt has decided to re-open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community."

"The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on 19th of November and I am sure that PM Modi govt’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country," he further wrote.

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. The 4km-long corridor provides visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims.

Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, will be celebrated on November 19.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former chief minister Amarinder Singh urged the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor for devotees before Gurpurab on November 19.

On November 14, a delegation of 11 BJP leaders from Punjab had also met PM Modi at his official residence and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur corridor.
Tags: #Amit Shah #Gurdwara Darbar Sahib #Gurpurab #India #Kartarpur #Kartarpur corridor #Pakistan
first published: Nov 16, 2021 02:16 pm

