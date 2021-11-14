MARKET NEWS

BJP leaders from Punjab meet PM Modi seeking reopening of Kartarpur corridor

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

PTI
November 14, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
File image

A delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before Gurpurab.

The delegation, composed of 11 leaders from Punjab, met Modi at his official residence and conveyed the sentiments of Guru Nanak Dev ji’s devotees, BJP Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma told PTI.

Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of ’Guru Nanak Dev’, will be celebrated on November 19 this year.

Sharma said the prime minister assured them that he will look into their demand.

The BJP leaders from Punjab are also expected to meet party president JP Nadda later in the day and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who was also part of the delegation, said the party leaders from Punjab also thanked Modi for taking landmark initiatives for the well-being of both Punjab and the Sikh community.
