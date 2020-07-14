Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live Updates: Karnataka board class 12th results to be declared today at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Department of Pre-university Education will announce the 2nd PUC or Class 12th today 11:30 am, according to the official website. Students will be able to check their results at karresults.nic.in and the Suvidya potal at result.bspucpa.com. After 12 noon, the results will be uploaded on the website www.karresults.nic.in. Around 6 lakh students are registered for Karnataka 2nd PUC exam this year. Earlier, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka, S Suresh Kumar had announced that the Karnataka 2nd PUC result and SSLC result 2020 will be declared between July last week and August first week. “We are trying to get the SSLC results out by the first week of August.The PUC results will be out in the last week of July,” he had told the reporters. However, the minister later tweeted on July 9 that the 2nd PUC result will be declared around July 20. The Karnataka first PUC Result has already been declared on May 4. The state had scheduled to conduct the class 12th or2nd PUC exam from March 3 to 23. However, some papers were postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The exam for English paper was then conducted on June 18 after the lockdown was lifted in the state. As many as 6.60 lakh students had appeared for the Karnatala PUC 2 Examinatons in 2019. The overall pass percentage recorded last year was 61.73%. This year, nearly 6 lakh students have appeared for the examinations.

- Visit the official site link at karresults.nic.in.- On the home page click on ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC result’ link.- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.- Click on submit.- Your result will be available on the screen.- Download the result and keep a hard copy for further need.