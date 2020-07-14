MBSE HSSLC Results 2020 Live Updates: Mizoram Board to declare 12th result today, check at mbse.edu.in
Mizoram Board result 2020: The Mizoram Board of School Education, MBSE will announce the result of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) class 12 exam today; Candidates can check on mbse.edu.in
MBSE HSSLC Results 2020 Live Updates: The Mizoram Board of School Education, MBSE will announce the result of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) class 12 exam today. The result will be announced around 12 noon. The board secretary Lalthangbika told, “A total of 12,324 students who had appeared in the HSSLC exam will get their result today. The result and the entire merit list will be available at the website- mbse.edu.in.” The ongoing board exams in March was suspended. The pending class 12 examinations for arts, science, and commerce streams were held between July 1 and 3 taking social distancing measures. Around 7,026 class 12 students appeared for the pending exams in Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Home Science.
MBSE HSSLC result 2020: How to checkStep 1: Visit the official website, mbse.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Results’ section
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)
Step 5: Submit the entered information.
Step 6: Save your Mizoram HSLC result 2020Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
> Log onto examresults.net
> Click on Mizoram in the list of the states.
> Look for the link which says Mizoram HSSLC result.
> Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your result.
Mizoram MBSE HSSLC 12th result 2020 | The official website of Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) may be slow or unresponsive due to the heavy traffic after the results declared. In such a situation, students can log on to these alternative websites to check their scores:
> examresults.net
> indiaresults.com
> results.shiksha
Mizoram MBSE HSSLC 12th result 2020 | Altogether, 7,026 Class 12 students have registered for the pending exams in Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Home Science.
Mizoram MBSE HSSLC 12th result 2020: The exams, which were suspended in March due to the coronavirus lockdown, were conducted from 10 am to 1 pm in 79 centres across the state simultaneously with Class 10 board compartmental examinations, which were held in 11 centres, an official of the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) told news agency PTI.
