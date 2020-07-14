MBSE HSSLC Results 2020 Live Updates: Mizoram Board to declare 12th result today, check at mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSSLC Results 2020 Live Updates: The Mizoram Board of School Education, MBSE will announce the result of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) class 12 exam today. The result will be announced around 12 noon. The board secretary Lalthangbika told, “A total of 12,324 students who had appeared in the HSSLC exam will get their result today. The result and the entire merit list will be available at the website- mbse.edu.in.” The ongoing board exams in March was suspended. The pending class 12 examinations for arts, science, and commerce streams were held between July 1 and 3 taking social distancing measures. Around 7,026 class 12 students appeared for the pending exams in Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Home Science.

MBSE HSSLC result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbse.edu.inStep 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Results’ sectionStep 3: A new page will openStep 4: Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)Step 5: Submit the entered information.Step 6: Save your Mizoram HSLC result 2020Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.