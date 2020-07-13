Karnataka PUC II Result 2020 | Karnataka Class 12 results to be declared on July 14

The Karnataka Class 12 results will be released on www.karresults.nic.in at 12 pm and the Karnataka board students will also be receiving their results via SMS at 11:30 am.
The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, announced on July 13 that the Karnataka Second Pre-University exam results will be declared on July 14, 2020.
To get the results directly on their cell phones, the over 5.95 lakh students who had registered for the Karnataka 12th board exams 2020 should enter their registered mobile number and date of birth on the official website of the state education board.
Once the results are out, Karnataka PUC-II candidates will also be able to check their 12th board results on websites such as the kseeb.nic.in and result.bspucpa.com, and online portals such as SuVidya, and result.bspucpa.com.