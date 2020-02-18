App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J&K: Police slap UAPA on those 'misusing' social media platforms

The Centre had recently partially restored Internet services in the Valley after a six-month communication clampdown post-abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has invoked the serious Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against people who used social media through proxy servers by breaching internet firewalls, The Indian Express has reported.

An FIR was filed by the police a day after a video of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was found circulating on social media.

In a statement, the police said the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar has taken “serious note of misuse of social media” and registered a Case FIR against various social media users, “who defied government orders”.

Close

“The FIR has been registered while taking cognizance of social media posts by miscreants by use of different VPNs, which are propagating rumours with regard to the current security scenario of the Kashmir valley, propagating secessionist ideology and glorifying terror acts/terrorists,” the statement said further.

related news

The Centre had recently partially restored Internet services in the Valley after a six-month communication clampdown post-abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the government gave access to only over 1400 ‘whitelisted’ websites while banning the use of all social media and peer-to-peer applications. Besides, only 2G services are available at the moment, and the ban on 3G and 4G services has been extended till February 24.

The FIR has been registered under Section 13 of UAPA, Sections 188 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66-A(b) of the IT Act, the newspaper has reported.

Reacting to the slapping of UAPA against social media users, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi threw a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said:



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 05:31 pm

tags #Article 370 #India #Jammu and Kashmir #UAPA

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.