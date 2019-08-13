App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jim Corbett National Park earned Rs 1.26 lakh from 'Man vs Wild' episode featuring PM Modi: Report

According to the national park director, the amount included the entry fee and the cost of staying there

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Twitter/@BearGrylls)
(Image: Twitter/@BearGrylls)

The Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand earned Rs 1.26 lakh from Discovery television channel for the shooting of a ‘Man vs Wild’ episode, The Times of India has reported. The episode featured Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The amount included the entry fee and the cost of staying there, the director told the newspaper.

The episode "Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi" aired on August 12.

During the shoot, the crew had access to various rugged locations in the national park in areas like Kalagarh, Dhikala, Sambhar road, Gethia and Khinanauli, the report suggests.

Grylls, who has had celebrity guests, including former US President Barack Obama, on his show earlier, asked PM Modi about his childhood, whether he feared anything in life and if he ever felt nervous before a political rally.

The prime minister said he never had a good answer about “nervousness” as it was not a part of his temperament.

"My problem is that I have never experienced such fears. I am unable to explain it to people what nervousness is and how to deal with it because my in-built temperament is very positive. I see positivity in everything. And because of that reason, I am never disappointed," PM Modi said. Grylls said this was a strong message for the young.

When they came to the river during the five-mile walk, Grylls made Modi sit in a makeshift boat while he himself pushed it along, half submerged in water. At the end of the ride, they shared a hot drink laced with curry leaves.

"You must be the first prime minster ever in history to cross a river on a coracle like this,” the host quipped.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

