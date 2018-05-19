App
May 19, 2018 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

JDS-Cong coalition will not last long, Ananth Kumar

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar today said the coalition government of Congress and the JD(S) would not last long as it was an "unholy nexus."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar today said the coalition government of Congress and the JD(S) would not last long as it was an "unholy nexus."

"BJP alone can give a stable government," Kumar told reporters here soon after B S Yeddyurappa announced his decision to quit as Karnataka chief minister without facing the vote of confidence in the Assembly.

The party cadres would not sit idle even for a minute and would take the "Congress' story of betrayal" to every village of Karnataka, he said.

"The new government born out of unholy nexus of Congress and JD(S) won't stay for long. Only BJP can give the stable government. The mandate was given to BJP as the people of the state had rejected Congress," he said.

Ananth Kumar said people of Karnataka rejected Congress andpeople of Chamundeshwari constituency rejected Siddaramaiah whereas JDS became a "marginal" party.

"It is a shame for the Congress party that despite having 78 seats, they have fallen at the feet of JD(S) just to stopBJP," he said.

tags #Karnataka Polls 2018 #Politics

