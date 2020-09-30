ITR filing: Deadline to file income tax return for AY20 extended to November 30

Due to difficulties being faced by taxpayers because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for furnishing of belated and revised income tax returns (ITRs) for assessment year (AY) 2019-20 from September 30 to November 30.

The Centre had on July 29, extended the deadline for filing of original and revised ITRs till September 30. The two-month extension – the third such given for FY21 – comes as the government looks to mitigate taxpayers’ “hardships” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in March, the date was extended to June 30 from March 31, and in June till July 31.

A notification to this effect was issued by the CBDT on September 30 and comes after the finance ministry announced relaxations for the same in July.