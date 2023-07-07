IPS C Vijayakumar, posted as DIG Coimbatore, dies by suicide

IPS officer C Vijayakumar

IPS officer C Vijayakumar died by suicide on Friday, July 7. He shot himself with his service revolver, according to several news reports. Vijayakumar, a 2009 batch IPS officer, had taken over as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police (Coimbatore Circle) in January this year.

On Friday morning, he reportedly went for a walk to his camp office in Race Course, Coimbatore. Once he reached office, Vijayakumar asked his personal security officer to hand over his service revolver. He shot himself dead around 6.50 am.

Other cops who were on duty heard the gunshot and informed senior police officers who reached the spot soon afterwards. His body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College for post-mortem and further investigation is on.

A preliminary inquiry revealed severe depression as the reason behind the IPS officer’s death by suicide, according to The New Indian Express. Vijayakumar had reportedly told colleagues that he had not been able to sleep properly for the last few weeks.

Vijayakumar had succeeded MS Muthusamy as DIG Coimbatore on January 6, 2023. His last posting was as deputy commissioner of police, Anna Nagar, in Chennai.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out immediately to a suicide prevention helpline. You can find some phone numbers and contact information here:

iCall Psychosocial Helpline - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Aasra - 91-9820466726 (24 hour helpline)

Mitram Foundation - +91 80 2572 2573 or +91-90197 08133 from 10 am to 4 pm on all days.

Samaritans Mumbai - +91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530 (5 pm to 8 pm, all days)