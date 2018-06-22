App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Inter-faith couple passport row: Officer at Lucknow Passport office transferred

Few days ago, Tanvi Seth and Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, married for 11 years, had claimed that they were humiliated by Vikas Mishra, officer in Lucknow Passport Office.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The passport officer at the Lucknow Passport Office at Ratan Square, who was accused of allegedly 'misbehaving with an inter-faith couple' has been transferred.

As per a report in The Mumbai Mirror, few days ago, Tanvi Seth and Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, married for 11 years, had claimed that they were humiliated by the passport officer Vikas Mishra. They alleged that Vikas asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and insulted Tanvi by asking her why she had married a Muslim.

The couple tweeted about their experience to the External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, seeking action. The Regional Passport Office (RPO) immediately got into action and issued a show cause notice to Vikas Mishra, while expressing regret over the incident and assuring the couple that such an act would not be repeated.

Mishra, the official who has been blamed of allegedly harassing the couple, said that he is a secular person, and had clearly told Tanvi Seth that her 'nikahnama' had her name as Shazia Anas, hence that has to be used in her file.

related news

The couple got their passports issued, and while showing their passports to the press, Seth said: "We hope it doesn't happen to anyone else. In our 11 years of marriage, we never faced this. The officials apologised and we got our passports."
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 06:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sushma Swaraj #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.