App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intelligence agencies ask Centre to block 52 mobile apps linked to China: Report

The list of applications, sent by intelligence agencies, includes Zoom, TikTok, UC Browser, Xender, SHAREit and Clean-master

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Intelligence agencies reportedly asked the Centre to either block or advise people to stop using 52 mobile applications linked to China. The agencies have cited concerns that these applications aren't safe and have allegedly exported data outside India.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the list of applications includes Zoom, TikTok, UC Browser, Xender, SHAREit and Clean-master.

The recommendation has been supported by the National Security Council Secretariat, the newspaper reported, quoting sources. "The recommendation is being discussed and parameters and the risks attached to each mobile application will be examined one by one," an official said.

Close

In April, the home ministry had issued an advisory on the use of the video conferencing app Zoom. After privacy concerns were flagged, Taiwan, German Foreign Ministry and United States Senate had all advised citizens to reduce or completely avoid use of Zoom app.

related news

After the government issued an advisory, Zoom reached out to the Indian government. Sameer Raje, India head of Zoom, said the company is in touch with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"Once these discussions are concluded, I am sure the ministries will take the right message. It is in our interest to keep them informed," Raje said.

List of mobile applications that is on the radar of Indian intelligence agencies:

>> TikTok, Vault-Hide, Vigo Video, Bigo Live

>> Weibo, WeChat, SHAREit, UC News, UC Browser

>> BeautyPlus, Xender, ClubFactory, Helo, LIKE

>> Kwai, ROMWE, SHEIN, NewsDog, Photo Wonder

>> APUS Browser, VivaVideo- QU Video

>> Perfect Corp, CM Browser, Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab)

>> Mi Community, DU recorder, YouCam Makeup

>> Mi Store, 360 Security, DU Battery Saver, DU Browser

>> DU Cleaner, DU Privacy, Clean Master – Cheetah

>> CacheClear DU apps studio, Baidu Translate, Baidu Map

>> Wonder Camera, ES File Explorer, QQ International

>> QQ Launcher, QQ Security Centre, QQ Player, QQ Music

>> QQ Mail, QQ NewsFeed, WeSync, SelfieCity, Clash of Kings

>> Mail Master, Mi Video call - Xiaomi, Parallel Space

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 09:32 pm

tags #China #India #TikTok #Zoom

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents, suspends 1,255 flights as COVID-19 cases spike

Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents, suspends 1,255 flights as COVID-19 cases spike

Jerome Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

Jerome Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

More ICUs may be needed in coming days: Arvind Kejriwal

More ICUs may be needed in coming days: Arvind Kejriwal

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.