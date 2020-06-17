Intelligence agencies ask Centre to block 52 mobile apps linked to China: Report

Intelligence agencies reportedly asked the Centre to either block or advise people to stop using 52 mobile applications linked to China. The agencies have cited concerns that these applications aren't safe and have allegedly exported data outside India.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the list of applications includes Zoom, TikTok, UC Browser, Xender, SHAREit and Clean-master.

The recommendation has been supported by the National Security Council Secretariat, the newspaper reported, quoting sources. "The recommendation is being discussed and parameters and the risks attached to each mobile application will be examined one by one," an official said.

In April, the home ministry had issued an advisory on the use of the video conferencing app Zoom. After privacy concerns were flagged, Taiwan, German Foreign Ministry and United States Senate had all advised citizens to reduce or completely avoid use of Zoom app.

After the government issued an advisory, Zoom reached out to the Indian government. Sameer Raje, India head of Zoom, said the company is in touch with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"Once these discussions are concluded, I am sure the ministries will take the right message. It is in our interest to keep them informed," Raje said.

List of mobile applications that is on the radar of Indian intelligence agencies:

>> TikTok, Vault-Hide, Vigo Video, Bigo Live

>> Weibo, WeChat, SHAREit, UC News, UC Browser

>> BeautyPlus, Xender, ClubFactory, Helo, LIKE

>> Kwai, ROMWE, SHEIN, NewsDog, Photo Wonder

>> APUS Browser, VivaVideo- QU Video

>> Perfect Corp, CM Browser, Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab)

>> Mi Community, DU recorder, YouCam Makeup

>> Mi Store, 360 Security, DU Battery Saver, DU Browser

>> DU Cleaner, DU Privacy, Clean Master – Cheetah

>> CacheClear DU apps studio, Baidu Translate, Baidu Map

>> Wonder Camera, ES File Explorer, QQ International

>> QQ Launcher, QQ Security Centre, QQ Player, QQ Music

>> QQ Mail, QQ NewsFeed, WeSync, SelfieCity, Clash of Kings

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

>> Mail Master, Mi Video call - Xiaomi, Parallel Space