Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's June jobless rate falls to 11%: CMIE data

The virus has infected over half a million people in the world's second-most populous nation, hitting economic activity, but fall in unemployment rate suggested the worst may be over for the economy, at least for now.

Reuters

India's unemployment rate in June fell to 11 percent from 23.5 percent in May, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Wednesday as economic activities resumed after government eased pandemic lockdown restrictions.

Separately, the finance ministry in a statement on Wednesday said the gross Goods And Services Tax collections, an indicator of economic activities, in June touched 909.17 billion rupees, equal to 91 percent Of the collections in the same month last year.

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #Business #CMIE #coronavirus #Economy #India #jobs #unemployment

