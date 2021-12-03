India v/s New Zealand second test: Major players ruled out while Virat Kohli is back in action

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has joined the Indian team's second test match against New Zealand, taking his place in the middle order batting line-up.

Kohli did not play the T20 series and the first test against New Zealand and was expected to take his place in the middle order batting.

Notably, the the last time Kohli was on a Test squad at the Wankhede he knocked off 235 against England in 2016. The Times of India noted that the stadium challenges and excites the captain.

During his online media briefing Kohli said, "This is a pitch which demands a lot of discipline, but at the same time, the rewards of the discipline are also much higher ... It is a great wicket for good cricket and all skillsets are in play all the time, which is a great position to be in because then you know you can utilize your resources very well."

Further, earlier today BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the second test against New Zealand.

For the three players out of commission, Kohli, Jayant Yadav and Siraj have joined Team India for the second Test match. India is set to bat first.

As per Shah's update post on the BCCI website, fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger on the final day of the first test in Kanpur. "The BCCI Medical team will continue to monitor his progress," he added.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the first test and was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm after undergoing scams. Shah said he has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the second Test in Mumbai.

Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the first Test and since he has not recovered completely, has been ruled out of the second one. Shah added that his progress will also be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team.

Prior to the match, speculations were that he would replace either Ajinkya Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara, Cricbuzz reported. Both Rahane and Pujara failed to clock big innings in Test cricket, in what Cricbuzz labelled a "barren spell" for the middle order.

A former member of the Indian coaching staff told the publication that attempts for change in the middle order were made in England as well.

India is scheduled to play the second test match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 3-7. The match was originally scheduled to begin at 9.30 am IST, but is likely to be delayed due to the rains and grounds condition, Zee News reported.

Earlier Kohli had also hinted at having an extra pacer in the team for the second test, leading to speculation of Mohammed Siraj's inclusion in the playing XI, PTI reported on December 2.

"There is a weather change and we have to keep that into account and pick the combination accordingly," Kohli said on the eve of the match, hinting that the three-spinner strategy could be revised for this game.

This came as Mumbai is witnessing heavy unseasonal rain which has caused a sharp drop in temperature. The overcast conditions would bring seam and swing bowlers into the equation due to underlying moisture content.

Kohli had added, "At the end of the day, you cannot assume weather conditions will remain like this over the five days. So, we need to see what bowling combination should be picked that can tackle in different conditions. If we reach a common understanding and if everyone agrees, we go in with that combination."

Meanwhile on the New Zealand side, PTI reported that Kane Williamson is out of the second Test due to an elbow injury, and Tom Latham will take over as captain.

(With inputs from PTI)