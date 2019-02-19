In aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, India expedites efforts to isolate Pakistan

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pulwama which killed 40 CRPF jawans, the Centre has expedited diplomatic efforts to isolate Pakistan on global platforms.

The responsibility of the attack was claimed by banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, led by notorious terrorist Masood Azhar, who was also the mastermind behind the 2001 Parliament attack. Azhar is believed to be sheltered by Pakistan and protected by China.

At least 40 jawans were martyred on February 14 when JeM’s suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into a bus carrying the soldiers. The bus was a part of the convoy of 78 vehicles carrying over 2,500 paramilitary personnel to Kashmir from Jammu. Most of them were joining duty after coming back from leave.

In retaliation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has vowed to give the neighbouring country a “befitting reply”.

These are the steps that have been taken by the government in line with that promise in the last four days:

India withdraws Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status from Pakistan

In the wake of the terror attack, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who took charge the morning after, announced that the MFN status accorded to Pakistan in 1996 stands withdrawn. The Most Favoured Nation clause is the first clause in the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) by the World Trade Organisation (WTO). It is a treatment accorded by one state to another to ensure non-discriminatory trade practices between the two countries vis-à-vis other trade partners.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on February 15, one day after the attack, which was chaired by PM Modi.

Security of five separatists withdrawn

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on February 17 issued orders to withdraw security of five separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, officials said. Besides Mirwaiz, the security cover for Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah has been withdrawn, they said.

According to the order, all security and vehicles provided to the separatists will stand withdrawn by February 17 evening. No security forces or cover will be provided, under any pretext, to them or any other separatists. If they have any other facilities provided by the government, they are to be withdrawn forthwith.

Customs duty on goods from Pakistan hiked to 200 percent

The Union government hiked the basic customs duty on all goods imported from the neighbouring country to 200 percent with immediate effect on February 16.

Increasing duties would significantly hit Pakistan's exports to India, which stood at $488.5 million (around Rs 3,482.3 crore) in 2017-18.

The main items which Pakistan exports to India include fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products, bulk minerals and ores and finished leather.