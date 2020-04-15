App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IMD first-stage forecast suggests high probability of normal monsoon

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said its first-stage forecast suggests high probability of normal monsoon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said its first-stage forecast suggests high probability of normal monsoon.

The probability of a normal rainfall during the June-September period is 41 percent, the IMD added.

The monsoon is expected to be 100 percent of long period average (LPA) with plus minus 5 percent, the IMD said. The LPA is 88 cm, calculated as seasonal rainfall from 1961-2010.

Close

The probability of above normal rainfall is 21 percent, while the chances of below normal rainfall are 20 percent.

There is a 9 percent possibility of excess rainfall, the IMD estimates.

Forecasts suggest that El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) are prevailing over the Pacific Ocean, and this might continue throughout the monsoon season.

M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the IMD has revised the onset and withdrawal dates of the monsoon from this year, PTI reported.

However, the normal onset date over Kerala, which is June 1, will remain the same, he said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 01:17 pm

tags #India

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.