IMD first-stage forecast suggests high probability of normal monsoon

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said its first-stage forecast suggests high probability of normal monsoon.

The probability of a normal rainfall during the June-September period is 41 percent, the IMD added.

The monsoon is expected to be 100 percent of long period average (LPA) with plus minus 5 percent, the IMD said. The LPA is 88 cm, calculated as seasonal rainfall from 1961-2010.

The probability of above normal rainfall is 21 percent, while the chances of below normal rainfall are 20 percent.

There is a 9 percent possibility of excess rainfall, the IMD estimates.

Forecasts suggest that El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) are prevailing over the Pacific Ocean, and this might continue throughout the monsoon season.

M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the IMD has revised the onset and withdrawal dates of the monsoon from this year, PTI reported.

However, the normal onset date over Kerala, which is June 1, will remain the same, he said.