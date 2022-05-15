IMD forecast: Severe heatwave conditions expected in Delhi; red alert for parts of Kerala

Representative image (Image: AP)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast severe heatwave conditions in parts of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. The weather department has also issued a similar weather alert for some parts of Madhya Pradesh.

As per the prediction by the IMD, extreme temperatures were witnessed on May 14 in West Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Eastern and South West UP, Northwest and East MP, with maximum temperature of 47 degrees celsius recorded on May 15 in parts of Delhi.

The IMD had issued an orange alert for Monday (May 16) with warning of a dust storm, for parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, IMD has sounded an orange alert till May 16 for very heavy rainfall in six districts of Kerala - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thrissur. The weatherman has also issued a red alert for Ernakulam and Idukki districts of Kerala indicating extremely heavy rainfall till May 16.

The IMD said weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast and advised fishermen not to venture into sea till May 16.

The weatherman has also issued a yellow alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on these days.

South-west monsoon, considered as the lifeline of India's agri-based economy, is likely to bring first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date, the weather office announced earlier.

The weather office had forecast the onset of south-west monsoon over Andaman & Nicobar islands on May 15, nearly a week ahead of schedule.

The early arrival of the south-west monsoon comes at a time when parts of north-west India were experiencing extremely high maximum temperatures.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rainfall. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.





