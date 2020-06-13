App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 11:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

IIT-KGP researchers develop AI-based system to track social distancing

The team, under the leadership of professor Debashish Chakravarty and professor Aditya Bandopadhyay, has engineered a low-cost device which can detect the gap between individuals, a spokesperson of IIT-KGP said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

A group of researchers at IIT- Kharagpur has developed a cyber-physical system based on artificial intelligence for monitoring social distancing in public places, an official said on Saturday.

The team, under the leadership of professor Debashish Chakravarty and professor Aditya Bandopadhyay, has engineered a low-cost device which can detect the gap between individuals, a spokesperson of IIT-KGP said.

"The device will play a proximity alert sound through audio output, whenever any violation of the social distancing norms occurs. It captures images of the field view and computes the distance as per criteria set by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," a member of the research group said.

Close

The researchers had focused on the ease of deployment of such a device in remote places and curtailing the cost by using inexpensive and easily accessible hardware materials, he said.

related news

Students have come up with the device leveraging readily-available hardware while the lockdown was in place, the spokesperson said.

The system has been successfully tested by installing three prototypes of the device within the IIT-Kharagpur campus.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 11:11 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra government approves use of homeopathy medicine against COVID-19

Maharashtra government approves use of homeopathy medicine against COVID-19

COVID-19 impact | Shoppers Stop to sack around 1,100 employees: Report

COVID-19 impact | Shoppers Stop to sack around 1,100 employees: Report

Up to 45% of coronavirus infections may be asymptomatic: Study

Up to 45% of coronavirus infections may be asymptomatic: Study

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.