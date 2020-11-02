172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ibps-so-recruitment-2020-registration-begins-ibps-in-heres-how-to-apply-and-other-details-6051391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Registration begins @ibps.in, here’s how to apply and other details

The recruitment is being conducted for the following posts - IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on November 2 has invited applications for the recruitment process of Specialist Officers in participating organizations - (CRP SPL- X) on its official website ibps.in.

The recruitment is being conducted for the following posts - IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), Marketing Officer (Scale I).

The banks for which the recruitment is being conducted are: Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Maharashtra .

Interested candidates can check their eligibility criteria for the respective position and apply with the payment of the application fees before November 23. Application fees for the SC/ST/PWBD category is Rs 175, while for all the other candidates is Rs 850.

The age limit is 20 to 30 years. A candidate must have been born not earlier than November 2, 1990 and not later than November 1, 2000 (both dates inclusive).

The total number of vacancies notified are 647. Here is the distribution:
PostVacancies
IT Officer (Scale-I)20
Agriculture Officer (Scale-I)485
Marketing Office (Scale-I)60
Law Officer (Scale-I)50
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I)7
Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I)25
Total647
According to the official notification, here are some of the tentative dates:
EventsEvents Tentative Dates
On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidatesNovember 2-November 23
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)November 2-November 23
Download of call letters for Online examination – PreliminaryDecember 2020
Online Examination – PreliminaryDecember 26 and December 27
Result of Online exam – PreliminaryJanuary 2021
Download of Call letter for Online exam – MainJanuary 2021
Online Examination – MainJanuary 24, 2021
Declaration of Result of Online Main ExaminationFebruary 2021
Download of call letters for interviewFebruary 2021
Conduct of interviewFebruary 2021
Provisional AllotmentApril 2021
Here's how to apply for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2020:
  1. Candidates are first required to go to the IBPS’s website www.ibps.in and click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP Specialist Officers” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP Specialist Officers (CRP-SPL-X)” to open the On-Line Application Form.
  2. Candidates will have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent. They can reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed.
  3. Candidates are required to upload their - Photograph - Signature - Left Thumb Impression - A hand written declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of documents
  4. After that, the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges should be paid through ONLINE mode only
  5. Click here for the detailed guide on the application process.

The selection process will be done on the basis of preliminary examination, main examination, and interview. The duration of the preliminary exam will be 40 minutes.

The preliminary examination will have an English language and reasoning test common for all the posts. The exception is only General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry for the Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari post while the IT officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer posts will have Quantitative Aptitude.

Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

In the Main Examination, the following posts Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer will have a Professional Knowledge test for 60 marks for the duration of 45 minutes.

For the post of Rajbhasha Adhikari, there will be Professional Knowledge (Objective) (45 marks) and Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) (2 marks) and the duration for the test will be 30 minutes. The medium of the exams conducted in the main examination will be Hindi and English.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the online main examination for CRP SPL-X will subsequently be called for an interview to be conducted by the participating organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/ UT.

Interviews will be conducted at selected centres. The centre, address of the venue, time, and date of interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter.

Candidates are required to download their interview call letters from the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 05:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #IBPS #India #Institute of Banking Personnel Selection #jobs

