Hyundai Kona beats rivals to become govt officials' EV choice : Report

Under the Union government's electric vehicle (EV) procurement programme, initial orders have been placed with Hyundai Motor Co. for its electric sport-utility vehicle, Kona, reported Livemint.

Priced at a little under Rs 24 lakh, the compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) has seen cumulative bookings since its launch in July. Also read: Hyundai Kona all sold out in India for 2019 despite Rs 24 lakh price tag Kona is beating the demand for its competitors, Tata Motors Ltd’s and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd’s EVs which come at a much lower price tag. Mahindra with the e-Verito and Tata Motors with the e-Tigor are the only two other fully-electric cars available on sale in India. The report suggests that top government officials refuse to use these cars by the competition, citing low mileage.

Therefore, despite its steep price (it is the costliest Hyundai on sale in India), the demand for the Kona has been unwavering with government officials. Officials at NITI Aayog are also keen on using Kona.

The government's energy company, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), have been facing issues of slow demand and low quality in the EV sector. EESL placed an order for 10,000 cars in September 2017 but would limit the final order to 3,000 cars only.

Tata Motors has denied any performance issue in their vehicles to the daily.