How to download & print your Aadhaar card

Sometimes when we lose a wallet, we are less concerned about the cash in it and more worried about the documents that could be inside. You can easily block credit and debit cards by making a call to the bank and replace them. However government documents like voter ID card, passport and PAN card are harder to replace.

We use Aadhaar card a lot these days, and chances are that you may lose or misplace it. If you lose your Aadhaar card, getting a replacement is a simple matter. There’s no need to worry. You can download Aadhaar card online using various methods. Aadhaar card download needs to be done from the official UIDAI website ( https://uidai.gov.in/ ).

We’ll tell you the various ways in which you can do an e-Aadhaar card download from the UIDAI website.

Download Aadhaar card with Aadhaar number

You can download Aadhaar card by Aadhaar number. Here are the steps to do Aadhaar card download with Aadhaar number. Remember that to download Aadhaar card online through this process, your mobile number needs to be registered with Aadhaar at the time of enrolment.

Step 1. Visit the official UIDAI website (https://uidai.gov.in/).Step 2: On the homepage there is a link ‘Download Aadhaar’. Click on the link and you will be directed to a page.Step 3: There an option is given to enter your Aadhaar number or your enrolment ID or virtual ID. Select the option ‘I have Aadhaar number’.Step 4: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number. Select the masked Aadhaar option if you do not want the full digits of your Aadhaar number displayed.Step 5: There is a Captcha verification to be done. After which a page opens where you have an option to receive by clicking on ‘Send OTP’.Step 6: Enter the OTP received on your mobile number, accept the terms and conditions and click on submit.

Step 7: To open the PDF file, you will need a password (refer to ‘How to Take Aadhaar Card Print after Download’). Once the download happens, check carefully if they are correct. In case they are inaccurate or missing, you have to visit the nearest Aadhaar centre with your documents to get it corrected.

Download Aadhaar card with Name

If you have lost your Aadhaar number and enrolment ID, you can still do an Aadhaar card download by name. For that, you need to have a registered mobile number which has been registered at the time of enrolment. Here we tell you how to download e-Aadhaar card by name.Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website (https://uidai.gov.in/).Step 2: Select that you want to retrieve Aadhaar number (UID) by checking on the right box.Step 3: Enter your full name and registered email ID and mobile number.Step 4: Click the send OTP button.Step 5: Enter the security code received on your registered mobile number and verify the OTP.Step 6: You will see a message that the Aadhaar number has been sent to your mobile number.

Step 7: Then follow the steps mentioned in the section ‘Download Aadhaar card with Aadhaar number.’

Download Aadhaar card with Mobile Number

Here we will tell you how to download e-Aadhaar card by mobile number. To download Aadhaar card by mobile number, it is important to have your enrolment ID with you. You can find it in your Aadhaar enrolment acknowledgement slip. Also, for Aadhaar card download by mobile number, your mobile number needs to be registered at the time of enrolment. Then you follow the steps in the section, “Download Aadhaar card with Enrolment number.’If you do not have the enrolment number and still want to do Aadhaar card download by mobile number, you can retrieve the enrolment number by following this process.Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDA (https://uidai.gov.in/).Step 2: On the homepage, there is an option of ‘Retrieve lost UID (Aadhaar number) or EID (enrolment number)’. This will open into a new page. Select the ‘you want to retrieve your lost enrolment ID (EID)’ option.Remember that your registered mobile number / email ID which you have provided at the time of enrolment is mandatory to retrieve lost UID or EID. If you have not registered your mobile number while enrolling for Aadhaar, you need to visit an Aadhaar centre to get it registered.Step 3: The new page will ask you to provide details of your name and your registered email ID or mobile number.Step 4: Once the details are filled and you have made the selection, click on the send OTP button. Enter the OTP or security code for verification.Step 5: If you have chosen to receive your UID, you will get it in your mobile number or your email ID as you have mentioned.

Step 6: You can then generate your Aadhaar card using the enrolment number as mentioned in the section ‘Download Aadhaar card with Enrolment number’.

Download Aadhaar card without Mobile Number

Even if you do not have a mobile number registered with Aadhaar, you can do an e-Aadhaar card download online. We will tell you how you can download Aadhaar card without mobile number. This is possible if you have the Aadhaar enrolment slip with the enrolment number, date and time. In case you do not have the enrolment ID too you will have to visit the nearby Aadhaar centre.Follow the steps to ‘Download Aadhaar card with Enrolment number’. Fill all the details correctly. You can opt to receive the OTP in your registered email ID. Or you can enter any active mobile number and get the OTP on that number. The mobile number need not be registered with Aadhaar.

Ideally, you should visit a nearby Aadhaar enrolment centre and get your mobile number updated. Carry your documents with you and the executive will do a biometric test. Get your mobile number registered and you can use the enrolment ID to do Aadhaar card download.

Download Aadhaar card with Enrolment Number

Now we will mention the steps to download Aadhar card online with enrolment number even if you have forgotten your Aadhaar number. Once you have downloaded the Aadhar card, you can take Aadhaar card printout. Remember that to download Aadhaar card online through this process, your mobile number needs to be registered with Aadhaar at the time of enrolment.Step 1. Visit the official website of UIDAI (https://uidai.gov.in/).Step 2: On the homepage click on the ‘Download Aadhaar’ link. You will be directed to another page.Step 3: There an option is given to enter your Aadhaar number or your enrolment ID or virtual ID. Select the option “I have Enrolment ID (EID)’.Step 4: Enter your four-digit enrolment ID and the time and the date stamp.Step 5: There is a Captcha verification to be done. After which a page opens where you have an option to receive by clicking on ‘Send OTP’.Step 6: Enter your full name, pin code and captcha code.Step 7: Click ‘Request OTP’ to generate OTP and sending OTP to your registered mobile number.Step 8: You will receive OTP on your registered mobile number.Step 9: Once you enter the OTP, your Aadhaar details will appear on your computer screen. Check carefully if they are correct. In case they are inaccurate or missing, you have to visit the nearest Aadhaar centre with your documents to get it corrected.

Step10: Click ’Download Aadhaar Option.’

How to Take Aadhaar Card Print after Download

Once you are done with the Aadhaar card download, you will see that a PDF is generated. The PDF file is password protected. The password to open the e-Aadhaar PDF is of eight characters.The eight-character password is a combination of the first four letters of your name written in CAPITAL letters (the name as mentioned in the Aadhaar card) and your year of birth in YYYY format).Let us take a few examples.Suppose your name is RAMESH SHARMA and your year of birth is 1987.Then your e-Aadhaar password is: RAME1987.Suppose your name is Anu Kumar and your year of birth is 1980.Then your e-Aadhaar password is ANUK1980.Suppose your name is Ram K. Prasad and your date of birth is 1983.Then your e-Aadhaar password is RAM.1983.Suppose your name is RAI and you date of birth is 1789.Then your Aadhaar password is RAI1789.

Once you enter the correct password, the PDF file will open. Ensure that your computer is connected to a printer. Click on the print button and download Aadhaar card.

FAQs

I have lost my Aadhaar card. How do I get a duplicate Aadhaar card online?

There are several ways you can download a duplicate Aadhaar. You can use your Aadhaar number, your enrolment number, your name, your mobile number and so on. Once you enter relevant details, a password-protected PDF is generated. You download the PDF and take a printout to get a duplicate Aadhaar card. Or you can pay a small fee to have the Aadhaar letter delivered to your home address.

Can I get a duplicate Aadhaar even if I do not have Aadhaar Number or Enrolment ID?

Yes. You can visit the official website of UIDAI website and select the retrieve UID/ EID option. You can also visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre for the same.

Can I download Aadhaar card if my mobile number is not registered?

Yes, you can download Aadhaar card without a registered mobile number if you have your enrolment ID. Provide any active mobile number and receive your OTP on it to complete the process. You also have the option to receive the OTP on your registered email ID.

Is the downloaded PDF of the Aadhaar card password-protected?

Yes, it is password protected.

What is the password?

The eight-character password is a combination of the first four letters of your name written in CAPITAL letters (the name as mentioned in the Aadhaar card) and your year of birth in YYYY format).

What is e-Aadhaar?

E- Aadhaar is the password-protected electronic copy of Aadhaar, which is digitally signed by the competent authority at UIDAI.

What is masked Aadhaar?

By selecting the masked Aadhaar option you can mask or hide your Aadhaar number in your downloaded Aadhaar.

What is the supporting software required to download e-Aadhaar?

Since Aadhaar is generated in a PDF format online you need to have Adobe Reader installed on your system.

Is e-Aadhaar equally valid like a physical copy of Aadhaar?

As per the Aadhaar act, e-Aadhaar is equally valid like physical copy of Aadhaar for all purposes.

Can I get a printed copy of Aadhaar delivered to my home?

Yes. After verifying the details, click on the make payment option. You can make the payment through credit card, debit card, Internet banking or UPI. Once you make the payment, the process is completed and a Service Request Number (SRN) is generated which can be used to track the status of the Aadhaar reprint request. The duplicate Aadhaar card will be sent to your postal address by Speed Post.

What are the fees to print Aadhaar card online?

Charges are Rs 50 (inclusive of GST and Speed Post charges).

How do I pay the fees?

You can choose the following modes to make payment -- credit card, debit card, Internet banking or UPI.

What is SRN?

SRN is the 28-digit service request number that is generated after one raises request to print Aadhaar card on the UIDAI website. It can be used to track the status of your Aadhaar card.

How many days does it take for the Aadhaar card to get delivered?

Once the Aadhaar reprint request is received, UIDAI will hand over the printed Aadhaar letter to the Department of Posts (DoP) within five working days, excluding the date of request. The newly printed Aadhaar letter will be delivered using Speed Post service in line with the DoP delivery norms.

What is AWB?

Airway Bill Number (AWB) is generated by the DoP or India Speed Post for the consignment they deliver. It can be used to track delivery status.

Does one have the option to raise an Aadhaar reprint request at a different address?