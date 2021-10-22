TTD online booking: How to book Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams free darshan

Tirupati Temple (Image: Wikimedia)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) independent trust, which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, has said it will begin selling tickets for special darshan from today, October 22.

In a notice posted to the TTD’s official website, it said that the tickets for ‘Special Entry Darshan’ will be available for bookings by pilgrims from 9am. The tickets cost Rs 300 each.

Here is how to book you ticket:

– Visit the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams official website here

– The page will load to a notice from the TTD.

– Click the hyperlink in this sentence: “Please click here to book Special Entry Darshan (Rs.300) tickets”.

– It will forward you to the page where you can fill in details and complete the process.

Dos and Donts

As part of the COVID-19 precautions, TTD has requested pilgrims to produce the following at the time of availing the Darshan:

– Vaccination certificate of both doses, OR

– A negative COVID-19 certificate obtained within 72 hours prior to the date of Darshan

Further, as per reports, the Trust will also release tickets for Slotted Sarva Darshan for common pilgrims at 9am on October 23. The Hindu also reported speculation that the TTD may increase the daily quota of online darshan tickets from 16,000 per day for both types of darshan.