App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2020 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

House panel moots social security fund for migrant workers

The report on social security code combines nine labour acts on insurance, maternity leave, compensation, gratuity, provident fund and the unorganised sector into one.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour has submitted its report on the Code on Social Security, 2019, to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. It recommends setting up of a social security fund, a welfare fund for inter-state migrant workers and rights for unorganised sector workers who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

First moved in the Lok Sabha by Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar in December 2019, the report is likely to be tabled in Parliament during the next session, The Economic Times reported.

It combines nine labour acts on insurance, maternity leave, compensation, gratuity, provident fund and the unorganised sector into one. Its suggestions for the unorganised sector include expanding the definition of the term ‘unorganised workers’ and strengthening their rights.

Close

Expressing concern for inter-state workers, whom the committee believes should be mentioned as a separate category, the report suggests a separate welfare fund be created for them, which would be “proportionately financed by six agencies - sending state, receiving state, contractors, principal employers and the registered migrant workers (with limited and minimal contribution).”

related news

It further suggests a social security fund for the unorganised sector, adding that this should be part of the Code to remove ambiguity. It also emphasised requirement of a national central government held database which can be used to provide benefits to workers.

The Ministry has subsumed 44 labour laws into four –The Code on Social Security, 2019; The Occupational Health, Safety and Working Conditions Code, 2019; The Code on Wages, 2019; and The Industrial Relations Code, 2019.
First Published on Aug 1, 2020 04:16 pm

tags #Data #Economy #India #labour #migrants #policy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.