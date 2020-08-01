House panel moots social security fund for migrant workers

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour has submitted its report on the Code on Social Security, 2019, to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. It recommends setting up of a social security fund, a welfare fund for inter-state migrant workers and rights for unorganised sector workers who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

First moved in the Lok Sabha by Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar in December 2019, the report is likely to be tabled in Parliament during the next session, The Economic Times reported.

It combines nine labour acts on insurance, maternity leave, compensation, gratuity, provident fund and the unorganised sector into one. Its suggestions for the unorganised sector include expanding the definition of the term ‘unorganised workers’ and strengthening their rights.

Expressing concern for inter-state workers, whom the committee believes should be mentioned as a separate category, the report suggests a separate welfare fund be created for them, which would be “proportionately financed by six agencies - sending state, receiving state, contractors, principal employers and the registered migrant workers (with limited and minimal contribution).”

It further suggests a social security fund for the unorganised sector, adding that this should be part of the Code to remove ambiguity. It also emphasised requirement of a national central government held database which can be used to provide benefits to workers.

The Ministry has subsumed 44 labour laws into four –The Code on Social Security, 2019; The Occupational Health, Safety and Working Conditions Code, 2019; The Code on Wages, 2019; and The Industrial Relations Code, 2019.