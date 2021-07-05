MARKET NEWS

Manipur now on Indian Railways’ map, first passenger train successfully completes trial run

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST
Manipur finally came on the Indian Railways map recently after the first passenger train – a Rajdhani Express – reached Vaingaichunpao railway station located in Tamenglong district from Assam’s Silchar railway station.

The Rajdhani Express completed the trial run with railway officials onboard. The train covered a distance of 11 km and halted briefly at Jiribam railway station in Manipur.

Regional media outlets quoted North East Frontier (NF) Railway’s senior PRO Nripen Bhattacharya as saying that passenger train services from Vaingaichunpao to Silchar will be launched soon.

Describing the moment as “historic”, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said: “Historic moment for Manipur as the first trial run of a passenger train from Silchar to Vaingaichunpao in Tamenglong was successfully conducted on Friday.”

“The people of Manipur are immensely grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the transformation brought under his leadership.”

Echoing his thoughts, Union Minister of State (Ind Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region Dr Jitendra Singh said: “Historic moment! Manipur makes its debut on the Rail Map of India. Trial run of first passenger train from Silchar to Vaingaichunpao in Tamenglong was successfully conducted. #TransformingNortheast”

Notably, the welcome development comes within a year of the Indian Railways promising better rail connectivity in the Northeast.

The NFR already connects Assam to Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh, and the Indian Railways is planning to begin passenger train services in Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland by March 2023.
Tags: #Indian Railways #Manipur #Northeast Rail Connectivity #Rajdhani Express
first published: Jul 5, 2021 05:24 pm

