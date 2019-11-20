All you need to know about IRCTC’s new train PNR linking rule

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a series of services to assist passengers.

One of them is linking PNR number for passengers taking connecting trains. IRCTC's new PNR linking option is useful when, sometimes there are no direct trains from one station to another and passenger has booked a ticket for connecting trains to reach their destination.

If a passenger's first train gets delayed and the connecting train is on time, there are chances that the passenger would miss it. But, if the passenger has linked the PNR numbers of both trains while booking, he/she can get a refund for the second train they missed.

Here’s how passengers can link tickets using PNRs

> There is a "connecting journey booking" option under the ‘Trains’ menu on IRCTC's official website > Check for trains on the IRCTC website and find suitable trains to reach your destination.> Check for desired trains and availability of seats on the train list page.> To connect the two PNRs, the passenger needs to input the eligible counter ticket or PNR booked with the same user ID.> Click on the "Book Now" button and enter the connecting PNR number.

> IRCTC will check if the linked PNRs. After this, the passenger’s details will be auto-populated.

IRCTC will send an OTP to the passenger's mobile number to verify connecting journey.

It is to be noted that the time gap between the first and the second train is not more than five days.