App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 08:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Headway in NCP-Cong seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha polls: Praful Patel

Patel said the parties have reached a consensus on 40 Lok Sabha seats, while a decision on the remaining eight constituencies in the state is yet to be made.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image source: Twitter
Image source: Twitter
Whatsapp

The NCP and the Congress have made progress in their seat-sharing talks in Maharashtra for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and their alliance with like-minded parties would get "great success" in the election, NCP leader Praful Patel said.

Patel said the parties have reached a consensus on 40 Lok Sabha seats, while a decision on the remaining eight constituencies in the state is yet to be made.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh's 80.

The two parties are currently holding discussions with like-minded parties on sharing the seats, he added.

related news

"The Congress and the NCP have made progress in their discussions on seat-sharing in Maharashtra for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"We are always of the opinion that like-minded parties should come together. I am sure that the alliance will achieve great success," he told reporters.

The former Union minister made the remarks even as NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with key leaders to discuss the party's preparation for the Lok Sabha polls.

"We want to bring parties which believe in (chief Constitution maker) B R Ambedkar's ideology together," Patel added, without naming any political outfit.

Sources said the leaders also discussed resolution of differences among them in certain constituencies, including Beed, ahead of the elections.

The sources said the seat-sharing would be finalised by the central leadership of the Congress and the NCP.

"The ball is in the court of the central leaders. The two parties would submit their respective reports regarding seat-sharing to their respective central leaders.

"Based on that the arrangement will be finalised," they added.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 08:26 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Maharashtra #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.