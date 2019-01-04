Headway in NCP-Cong seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha polls: Praful Patel

The NCP and the Congress have made progress in their seat-sharing talks in Maharashtra for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and their alliance with like-minded parties would get "great success" in the election, NCP leader Praful Patel said.

Patel said the parties have reached a consensus on 40 Lok Sabha seats, while a decision on the remaining eight constituencies in the state is yet to be made.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh's 80.

The two parties are currently holding discussions with like-minded parties on sharing the seats, he added.

"The Congress and the NCP have made progress in their discussions on seat-sharing in Maharashtra for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"We are always of the opinion that like-minded parties should come together. I am sure that the alliance will achieve great success," he told reporters.

The former Union minister made the remarks even as NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with key leaders to discuss the party's preparation for the Lok Sabha polls.

"We want to bring parties which believe in (chief Constitution maker) B R Ambedkar's ideology together," Patel added, without naming any political outfit.

Sources said the leaders also discussed resolution of differences among them in certain constituencies, including Beed, ahead of the elections.

The sources said the seat-sharing would be finalised by the central leadership of the Congress and the NCP.

"The ball is in the court of the central leaders. The two parties would submit their respective reports regarding seat-sharing to their respective central leaders.

"Based on that the arrangement will be finalised," they added.