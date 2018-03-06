App
Mar 06, 2018 08:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to check corruption through IT-based system: Sushil Modi

"The state government intends to check corruption with the help of IT. The government is going to implement IT-based system in departments in a phase-wise manner... at a cost of Rs 52 crore," Sushil Modi said in the state Assembly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said an IT-enabled centralised human resource management system will be implemented in various government departments in order to check corruption.

With the implementation of this system, employee-related matters such as service book, pension, promotion and transfer can be tracked from one place, he said.

The works of the treasury and finance departments will be made online from April 1, 2018 in a phase-wise manner, Sushil Modi said, adding, the state government has decided to carry out end-to-end computerisation in all the departments.

In the transport department, people can avail of e-payment of driving license fees, make online verification of driving license besides all kinds of payments, he said, while replying to a debate on the state Budget for 2018-19.

The size of the Budget has gone up to Rs 1.76 lakh crore in 2018-19 from Rs 22,000 crore since the NDA government was formed in the state in 2005-06, Sushil Modi, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

He said the state government is on course to achieve the target of ensuring power supply to every household by the end of December, 2018.

The work of laying separate agriculture feeder to irrigate farm land has been started at a cost of Rs 6,324 crore, and is expected to be complete by December, 2019, the deputy CM said.

The minister added that Bihar government has decided to celebrate Veer Kuer Singh's 160th 'Vijayotsav' on April 23, 24 and 25.

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

