App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt so far gives 1st tranche of Rs 2,000 to over 2 crore farmers under PM-Kisan: Agri Min Radha Mohan Singh

On February 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the scheme in Uttar Pradesh by transferring the first tranche amount to over one crore farmers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Centre has transferred the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over 2 crore farmers so far under the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said Wednesday.

In the Interim Budget 2019-20, the central government had announced the PM-Kisan scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to 2 hectares. It promised to give the first instalment of Rs 2,000 by March.

On February 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the scheme in Uttar Pradesh by transferring the first tranche amount to over one crore farmers.

"Many states are seriously showing interest to implement the scheme and sending the data. So far, over 2 crore farmers have been benefitted," Singh told reporters.

related news

Some states such as West Bengal, the minister said, are not keen to roll out the scheme and therefore not providing the data. "To such states, I only urge to keep the politics aside else the electorate will teach them a lesson," he added.

Asked about a large number of vacancies in top leadership positions at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Singh said the recruitment would be done in a transparent manner now as the entire process has been digitised unlike manual process earlier.

On protest by ICAR staff over pay parity, the minister said the matter is being looked into by his junior minister.

The minister said the government has shifted the farm policy approach from production-centric to income-centric. Farmers have begun to understand and are going in a big way toward income-oriented farming.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme #Radha Mohan Singh

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Chennaiyin Held to Goalless Draw by Colombo FC on AFC Cup Debut

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Official Secrets Act vs Whistleblower Protection Act vs RTI Act: Big Q ...

Won't Withdraw 22 Candidates, But Ready for Talks With Cong, Says Prak ...

Rapper R Kelly Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations, Breaks Down In Tears D ...

Sole Searching: BJP Netas Get into Scuffle with Shoe, Other Politician ...

EU Says 'No Solution' Yet to Break Brexit Deadlock

Stolen Rafale Files Defence Just Cover Up, Time to Prosecute PM Modi, ...

Rahul, Sonia, Manmohan Meet G20 Ambassadors Over Lunch

BJP shoots itself in foot with Amit Shah's claim of '250 killed' in Ba ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Punjab's debt-ridden cultivators continue to take their own lives as C ...

In Syria's Baghouz, last village under Islamic State control, militant ...

Donald Trump withdraws GSP duty benefits for India: Seven charts decod ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Sonam Kapoor strikes a pose with Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika ...

As Kalank trailer release date nears, Varun Dhawan shares a breaking n ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may tie the knot in April or May!

Surveen Chawla looked absolutely ravishing in her baby shower, pics in ...

World Cup 2019: Bleed Blue for Virat Kohli & Co, as Team India jersey ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.