App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt issues show-cause notice to Okhla waste-to-energy plant for environment rule violations

The April 16 notice from the Environment Ministry has asked the company to respond within 15 days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Environment Ministry has issued a show-cause notice to the firm operating the Okhla waste-to-energy plant in southeast Delhi for violation of rules. The ministry, while noting that there were operational issues including overloading of waste against its designed capacity, sought an explanation from Timarpur Okhla Waste Management Company Pvt. Ltd. as to why the environmental clearance (EC) granted to it in 2007 should not be kept in "abeyance".

The April 16 notice from the Environment Ministry has asked the company to respond within 15 days.

The notice was served after several violations were observed by a team inspecting the Okhla plant on December 15, 2018. The team was constituted by the ministry last year.

"The ministry has taken cognizance that the increase in waste input to the incinerators which will add to the pollution load, rise in installed power generation, construction of new chimney without the ministry's permission, failure to set up a bio-methanation plant at Okhla and RDF plant at Timarpur are (all) non-compliance to the terms and conditions of the Environmental Clearance granted dated 21.03.2007," the notice read.

related news

"Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, you are hereby directed to show cause why the EC should not be kept in abeyance," the notice read.

The ministry notice quotes the report, submitted by the team, as saying, "the plant is surrounded by habitations at close distance in all directions."

It noted that the steam produced by the boiler "indicated overloading of municipal solid waste to the incinerators".

"A bio-methanation plant at Okhla as proposed has still not been set up. A waste processing unit to generate reduced derived fuel (RDF) fluff at Timarpur is still not installed. As opposed to the sanctioned single stack/chimney of 60 metre height, two stacks of 50 metre height are installed for dispersion of flue gases. Even gates of waste storage pits are not closed leading to leakage of odour in the area," the notice read.

The Okhla WTE plant comes under the jurisdiction of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The plant has been at the centre of protests by locals for long due to alleged emission rule violations and causing pollution in the area.

Residents of Sukhdev Vihar in southeast Delhi have been fighting legal battle against the Okhla WTE plant alleging that the plant was trying to expand without any concern about pollution norms.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Environment Ministry #India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs DC at Jaipur: RR lose Sanju Samson early

Exclusive: Salman Khan had 'mood swings' during the shooting of Bharat ...

Shah Rukh Khan roasts critics who rate films by stars: It's a film, no ...

Did you know? Ranveer Singh replaced Randeep Hooda as the lead in '83

Alia Bhatt on Kalank's dim performance: Film should not do well if the ...

Akshay Kumar WILL NOT be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

IPL 2019: Netizens want MS Dhoni to be the PM post his match with RCB

Bharat trailer review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has humour ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Sunny Leone Opens Up About Her Former Profession and Trolls on Arbaaz ...

Game of Thrones New Episode Gives Warm Feelings, Salman Khan Impresses ...

IPL 2019 | SRH Wary of Dhoni Threat in Clash Against CSK

Trump Decides Not to Grant Waiver to India, 7 Others Importing Iranian ...

News18 Wrap: 7 Indians Among 290 Killed in Sri Lanka Blasts, Rahul Gan ...

Snubbed by Congress-BJP, Madhya Pradesh Tribal Outfit Announces Candid ...

Sonakshi Sinha on Kalank's Failure: It is Bad Luck that Film Did Not W ...

Burhan Wani & Burnt Houses: Why Voters Only Want to See Mehbooba in An ...

Sri Lanka Attacks a Retribution For New Zealand Mosque Shooting, Says ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 495 points, Nifty below 11,600 on rising c ...

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorste ...

Sri Lanka names local Islamist group National Thowheed Jama’ath behi ...

Muslim voters in Amethi's Jais rue lack of development, but baulk at i ...

Demand for new caste-, faith- or ethnicity-based regiments for Indian ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.